‘If I am gone from this doorway next week, you will know I am working’ – an encounter with homelessness made me ponder Irish generosity

It was the alarm clock that caught my eye. Ambling home through the city centre, the sight of a homeless man lying under a blanket with a twin bell alarm clock by his head seemed for a moment like I’d wandered into a scene from a Fellini movie.

He lay huddled in a doorway as the throng of Thursday evening humanity rushed obliviously past for buses and last orders. Then he smiled directly at me, and I had to stop.

Thirtyish, with a neatly trimmed beard and perfect English, he had recently arrived from North Africa and was intent on turning up early for a possible janitor’s job at seven the next morning. “You always sleep too much the very morning you should not,” he said, pointing to the clock.

I’m far from the quickest to toss coins into pavement begging cups, but something here felt different. Pulling out the only cash I carry after dark – €20 – I pressed it in to his hand and wished him success. “If I am gone from this doorway next week, you will know I am working,” he smiled again.

Four days later, this random encounter is still vivid. Can a minor act of generosity boost our sense of well-being and better nature? Research indicates the affirmative, with altruism a proven booster of contentment and happiness. Studies have suggested those inclined towards consistent kindness are genetically programmed to behave that way – recipients of a “generosity gene” buried within the DNA.

Perhaps it fits the definition expressed by the great Muhammed Ali: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” Maybe the idea of “paying it forward” is a concept long rooted in our collective cultural history – a good deed may someday be reciprocated.

Any act of unselfishness or hospitality, from giving a tourist directions to helping an old lady with her shopping bags, activates the brain’s pleasure dome and releases oxytocin, known as “the love hormone”.

In a nutshell, it’s about appreciating our own good fortune in life, and doing something decent to share it.

The meaning of life is to find your gift – the purpose of life is to give it away

For a country that’s had a lot more heartache than happiness over the past 800 years, our island remains a place where the cup of kindness is always half-full.

Ireland was the most generous country in the world per capita, according to the 2021 GoFundMe Giving report – the third consecutive year in which we topped the global charts, ahead of the US, the UK, Canada and Australia.

Whether it’s funding a new GAA pitch, sending a baby for life-saving surgery or expressing solidarity with the sadness of Creeslough, the urge to contribute and support is buried deep within the bones of us.

I’ve never been a fan of Picasso’s artistic expression, but I am beginning to agree with his thoughts on giving: “The meaning of life is to find your gift – the purpose of life is to give it away.”

This Thursday I’ll be going back to check a certain doorway looking for an alarm clock – and hoping nobody’s there.