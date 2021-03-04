If Harris has his way, Irish universities will surrender their valuable independence

Tomorrow Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris will close the door for submissions to his document on the reform of Higher Education Authority (HEA) legislation. The minister opened consultations on February 23.

In 10 days, he seeks to dismantle a governance system skilfully built up by Irish academic institutions over the 429 years since the foundation of Trinity College in 1592. The minister should pause for reflection.

He proposes that the governing body of higher education institutions will comprise 12 people, with “a majority of external members to ensure that there is credibility in the accountability role”.

There will be “no more than four members from academic staff, non-academic staff, ex-officio” and two students. The governing authority will be responsible for “appointing the chief officer”.

The contrast with the TCD board on which I served for several terms is dramatic.

The 11 board members – elected from six senior academics, five junior academics, and three non-academic staff – are reduced from 14 members elected by three constituencies, to the minister’s favoured number of four, a 71pc decrease.

Students fare only slightly better. Their reduction is only 50pc – from four members today to two under the minister’s proposals. A quarter of a million students and 18,000 staff at third level will have their rights of representation drastically reduced on university boards. The Provost of TCD will no longer be elected.

How did the minister reach these dramatic conclusions?

The Reform of Higher Education document refers to “changes in emphasis over the years between academic dominated governance and corporate/business dominated governance.” He discerns that in recent years the trend has been “towards a higher level of external membership which are competency-based rather than representational”.

An OECD report back in 2004 was “critical of the size of Irish university governing authorities, and recommended that they be reduced in size and that their membership reflect the skill set required to govern a university.”

In a previous round of consultations ending on September 30, 2019, on similar proposals by his predecessor, “34 submissions were received and these were generally positive”.

The task was taken up by a working group “comprising departmental officials and representatives of the HEA and QQI”. (QQI – Quality and Qualifications Ireland – is the national agency responsible for qualifications and quality assurance in higher education.)

If the minister gets his way, Irish universities will cease to be collegiate, autonomous and democratic institutions.

Irish university degrees are highly valued internationally and assessed by international external examiners. Our students gain access to renowned graduate schools across the world. Our research is published in international academic journals.

Our universities are highly ranked in international assessments. Their accounts are audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General. Irish third-level qualifications attract FDI here. Our graduates play major roles in international organisations.

The minister’s preference for “corporate/business dominated governance” over “academic dominated governance” is bizarre in a country which had one of the biggest banking collapses relative to GDP in the world.

The incompetence of senior bureaucrats, bankers themselves, bank regulators and bank auditors was legendary at the Oireachtas Banking Inquiry on which I sat. The cost of the bailout was €64bn and counting.

To defray some of the cost of this corporate/business-model collapse, Irish universities increased student numbers by 31,000 between 2008 and 2014 – with 4,500 fewer staff.

The minister’s next preference is for “external membership” which is “competency-based rather than representational.” There are over 60 academic departments in TCD. Senior academics have a searching international assessment to be elected Fellows of the college. They elect six members of the board of TCD. The non-Fellow academic staff, also recruited internationally, are typically young and ambitious – and elect five members.

This board constituency is highly “competency-based”.



I have been a member of many boards and have not found the TCD board deficient by comparison. Attendances are close to 100pc at every meeting. Expenses are not claimed. Checks and balances are applied to the decisions of the college officers.

TCD is the most autonomous Irish university and has the highest international ranking.

The 34 submissions lodged by September 30, 2019, were “generally positive”. Deducting my entirely negative submission, we are thus dismantling a successful university governance system on the basis of the submissions of 33 people. It is disproportionate to undermine the education of 250,000 students and 18,000 staff at the behest of 33 people.

Ireland, in the minister’s proposals, is a narrow-minded country which cannot tolerate even one autonomous university. In the revised Article 3 of the Constitution resulting from the Good Friday Agreement, the Republic committed “in harmony and friendship to unite all the people who share the territory of the island of Ireland in all the diversity of their identities and traditions”.

Scant regard has been paid to the diversity of the TCD identity and traditions in these ‘one-size fits all’ proposals.

The minister undermines one of the few institutions south of the Border which attracts the loyalties and affection of both communities in Northern Ireland. TCD’s autonomy is protected in charters which predate the independence of the State.

In another post-colonial society (the USA in 1809), the supreme court upheld the pre-independence charter of Dartmouth College against the governor of New Hampshire. Mr Harris seeks to undermine a UK charter in a manner which would be unlawful in the United States.

The Cabinet should reject this attack and turn to Ireland’s real problems.