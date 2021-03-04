| 3.3°C Dublin

If Harris has his way, Irish universities will surrender their valuable independence

Sean Barrett

Cabinet should reject the Harris reform of HEA legislation

Simon Harris, Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science. Photo: Julien Behal Expand

Tomorrow Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris will close the door for submissions to his document on the reform of Higher Education Authority (HEA) legislation. The minister opened consultations on February 23.

In 10 days, he seeks to dismantle a governance system skilfully built up by Irish academic institutions over the 429 years since the foundation of Trinity College in 1592. The minister should pause for reflection.

He proposes that the governing body of higher education institutions will comprise 12 people, with “a majority of external members to ensure that there is credibility in the accountability role”.

