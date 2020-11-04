If Biden wins, he’ll need a plan to rebuild hope in the American dream – and fast

The United States is at war with itself and the American dream is dead. If the next president wishes to heal a bitterly divided nation, he must restore people’s hope in the promise of a better future.

Once upon a time, when you grew up poor in the United States you could imagine a future in which you were more prosperous, more secure and more content. Your life was not predetermined by the circumstances of your birth. Success was never guaranteed, but if you worked hard enough and grasped opportunities when they presented themselves, you would thrive.

This is the social contract on which American society is based. The United States has always had high levels of income inequality and deeply engrained social injustice, but society held together because hope in the future was always greater than despair in the present. Today, that hope has been extinguished.

While 90pc of children born in 1940 grew up to earn more than their parents, only 40pc of those born in 1980 have done so. In 2016, just 38pc of Americans believed their children would grow up to be more financially secure than they are.

This erosion of aspiration is not without foundation. Wages, for low and middle income earners, have been stagnant for decades. In 1964, the average hourly wage, when inflation is taken into account, was $20.27. In 2018, that figure had risen to just $22.65 – a paltry 11.7pc increase over 54 years.

While wages have remained flat, the cost of education has spiralled beyond the reach of many in lower incomes. The average cost of a university degree in the United States is a whopping $105,000 over four years. In 1989, that figure was $26,902 ($52,892 when adjusted for inflation).

During the same period, average wage growth increased by just 0.3pc per year – meaning the price of attending university increased almost eight times faster than wages did. These figures help explain growing disparities in college graduation rates among wealthy and low-income students. Between 1961 and 1982, graduation rates for students in the highest income quartile increased by 18 percentage points. The rate of increase was just four percentage points for students from low-income families. Not only are they born into poverty, the opportunity to use education as a ladder to escape to a better future has been kicked from under them.

A pandemic which has claimed more than 225,000 American lives and increased the unemployment rate to over 8pc, while negligible federal support has been extended for those who have lost their jobs, has meant the situation has deteriorated even further.

Donald Trump’s presidency has been characterised as the most divisive in generations and it has been. But Trump didn’t cause the fault lines that have long underpinned American society. He recognised them, exploited them to win the election in 2016 and has exacerbated them ever since.

Trump has described his political opponents as “evil” and “corrupt”, has denounced the FBI as “scum”, has labelled the media an “enemy of the people” and “fake news” and has stated that those who support Democratic candidates believe that American is a “depraved nation”. Enabled by the Republican party, he has weaponised the discontent that exists among huge cohorts of the population, who have seen the American dream turn to dust, and channelled that anger towards Democratic politicians, journalists and immigrants. If he loses the election this week, that anger will not disappear. If anything, it could fester and boil over.

If Joe Biden emerges victorious, as opinion polls are predicting, there will be little time for celebration and self-congratulation. He must immediately try to salve the wounds that have been ripped open by his predecessor and heal them. This will not be achieved by partisan or inflammatory rhetoric, but by measures that will improve the livelihoods and living conditions of millions of Americans.

The Democrats lost in 2016 because they grew complacent. They viewed Trump as a joke and believed Hillary Clinton would easily cruise to victory. This arrogant attitude meant they ignored core regions in which they had always been assured of support – despite steep income declines and unemployment increases in those areas.

Biden, in his campaign, has recognised this and promised to do better. To be a president not just for Democratic voters, but for all of America. He must live up to this commitment. This doesn’t mean he needs to do deals with Republicans that will limit the effectiveness of his policy proposals. It means he has to communicate better, explain the rationale for his measures and reach out to voters who switched to Trump in 2016 because they thought the Democrats had abandoned them.

He will have his work cut out for him. The second wave of coronavirus is gaining momentum in the United States. More than 30 states recorded their one-day case records in October. Meanwhile, the country’s seven-day average of cases has increased by more than 130pc since September. Further lockdowns, across the country, are an inevitability – with lax federal support in place to support workers when industries are closed.

Trump will remain in power while the situation deteriorates over the coming months, so the economy and health system Biden inherits in January could be markedly worse than the one that exists at the moment. He must have a plan, that can be implemented on day one of his administration, that is going to seriously tackle the pandemic.

Once covid-19 is under control, Biden must work to rebuild hope in the American dream by improving the prospects of low and middle-income earners – no matter what part of the country they are born in. Trump has been a disrupter, Biden must be a unifier.

