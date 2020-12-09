I’d take the good old days of just two channels over YouTube any day

There is a tendency among all people of a certain age to romanticise the past - the school-of-hard-knocks, never-did-me-any-harm line of thought, where the past is recast as being far better than it was. But one thing I will say for the past is that we didn’t have to endure YouTube. I tell my kids that things were better in my day because we only had two channels and not much on. It’s not that I was a huge fan of Radharc, or Garda Patrol, but that the TV we were fed had some shred of quality control. There was an ethos, and there was accountability. But then you spend half an hour watching YouTube with your children and you realise that actually, maybe things were better back in the bad old days before the internet.

There is some excellent work on YouTube, informative and educational, but for the most part, that isn’t what my youngest kids watch. They watch the loud American YouTubers who delight in driving sports cars over toys and attacking watermelons with homemade weapons.

The older two, being 17 and 12, were still children of regular TV programming - we suffered through thousands of hours of Barney, Fireman Sam, Hi-5, Dora The Explorer, The Wiggles. I can still recite the entire opening theme tune to Dora, although that is more to do with the fact that it was an absolute bop. But all those shows were made with some sort of ethos — they were about entertainment, but there was some shred of education sprinkled through them. Just as Bosco’s Magic Door taught me about the industrialised production of biscuits, Barney taught my kids that you can still preach love and peace despite the rest of your kind being wiped out by an asteroid; Dora taught us some basic Spanish and cartography; and Fireman Sam taught us fire safety and that his arch nemesis Norman Price was the kids TV equivalent of Kaiser Soze from the Usual Suspects.