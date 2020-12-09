I’d take the good old days of just two channels over YouTube any day

| 4.3°C Dublin
There is a tendency among all people of a certain age to romanticise the past - the school-of-hard-knocks, never-did-me-any-harm line of thought, where the past is recast as being far better than it was. But one thing I will say for the past is that we didn’t have to endure YouTube. I tell my kids that things were better in my day because we only had two channels and not much on. It’s not that I was a huge fan of Radharc, or Garda Patrol, but that the TV we were fed had some shred of quality control. There was an ethos, and there was accountability. But then you spend half an hour watching YouTube with your children and you realise that actually, maybe things were better back in the bad old days before the internet.
There is some excellent work on YouTube, informative and educational, but for the most part, that isn’t what my youngest kids watch. They watch the loud American YouTubers who delight in driving sports cars over toys and attacking watermelons with homemade weapons.
The older two, being 17 and 12, were still children of regular TV programming - we suffered through thousands of hours of Barney, Fireman Sam, Hi-5, Dora The Explorer, The Wiggles. I can still recite the entire opening theme tune to Dora, although that is more to do with the fact that it was an absolute bop. But all those shows were made with some sort of ethos — they were about entertainment, but there was some shred of education sprinkled through them. Just as Bosco’s Magic Door taught me about the industrialised production of biscuits, Barney taught my kids that you can still preach love and peace despite the rest of your kind being wiped out by an asteroid; Dora taught us some basic Spanish and cartography; and Fireman Sam taught us fire safety and that his arch nemesis Norman Price was the kids TV equivalent of Kaiser Soze from the Usual Suspects.
But our younger two, aged seven and five, are living in a different world. They don’t watch TV, they watch YouTube, and they watch it on the TV, on Switches, or on my phone if we are out and about. The stuff they watch is really, really bad, and I can see no real value in much of it. But aside from young Americans screaming at the viewer to hit like and subscribe, or the fact that so much of what passes for content aimed at kids is clearly not vetted properly and has innumerable questionable messages, images, or behaviours, it’s how my kids watch it.
Growing up with one TV and two channels taught us about cooperation, negotiations, bribery. My youngest two never have to compromise as they can watch what they want how they want — sometimes I walk into the room and each will be watching a separate YouTube video on their Switches while the TV will be playing another video. They are consuming vapid culture in a distracted and fragmented way, completely separated from each other. Choice has become a curse. With ye olde TV, we had a set schedule, and lived our lives around it — we would all sit down and watch a film together, because it wasn’t just about the people in the room spending a couple of hours together, it was about that sense of other people, out in the world, watching the same channel at the same time. It’s the same reason hearing a song you love on the radio is a bigger thrill than playing it yourself at home — to know that others are listening too.
Cinema isn’t just about the big screen, the booming audio, the overpriced snacks, the sticky floor - it’s about connections to others, shared experience. Granted it can also be about wishing death on people who chatter or go on their phones, but it’s also about losing yourself with strangers in a form of collective dreaming. There are great things about the internet, but seeing your kids devour a video of someone driving a car into a swimming pool is not one of them. The internet has given us what we wanted - everything our own way. We all get to seek out our own truth, our own facts, our own channels and chambers and bubbles. We’re already planning our festive TV — the RTE Guide, only days old, is already being probed and scribbled on as we figure out colliding schedules. We have seven channels, three if the weather gets bad, and that is plenty — the six of us can battle to the death over what we watch, but it will be a collective decision. That or it will be a good old fashioned Donnybrook, just like in the good old days.
