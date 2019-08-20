Ian O'Doherty: 'We are two months from a 'major national emergency' - er, perhaps it's time for the Government to level with us?'

The leaking of so-called Operation Yellowhammer, the UK's contingency plan for a no-deal Brexit, revealed that all the talk about Project Fear may, if anything, have been understated.

The scenarios laid out were stark and, frankly, terrifying.

Having insisted that they could leave the EU and solve the Irish Border issue with ease, it now appears that the Tory leadership, and the civil servants in Whitehall, have been well aware of the cascade of calamities which will befall them in the event of a hard crash-out.

Such chaos wouldn't merely involve the inevitable delays and paperwork at a hard Border, but all across Northern Ireland, as the mandarins who compiled Operation Yellowhammer have also predicted widespread protests, civil disturbances and a return to the bad old days of bombs and bullets.

That latter grim prospect isn't needless scaremongering, either. After all, a viable device, planted by dissident Republicans opposed to the peace process, was discovered in Fermanagh yesterday.

The aging godfathers of terror who look back on the Troubles with nostalgia and a new, younger generation who would quite like to have their own day in the sun are already gearing up for the coming months and years of uncertainty.

The crises coming down the pipe for the UK are legion - and they're just the ones that have been predicted in Operation Yellowhammer. After all, any major change always brings unforeseen consequences which were either too horrible, or too far-fetched to predict.

In truth, we'd entered the arena of both the horrible and the far-fetched even before Philip Hammond allegedly leaked the details of Operation Yellowhammer.

The response to the document was also a reminder that the Tory leadership seems almost pathologically incapable of telling the truth.

When Michael Gove was challenged about the almost dystopian landscape that had been mapped by Yellowhammer, he shrugged his shoulders and declared it an "old document" that was long out of date.

Of course, as we now know - and as Gove undoubtedly did when he tried to rubbish its contents - it was actually dated August 1.

As we reach the 70-day mark before this particularly spine-chilling Halloween, we simply have to accept that chaos reigns in the UK.

Here in Ireland? Well, rather than chaos - although there is still plenty of that - we seem to be looking at a Government in paralysis.

For the past 18 months, it has been playing its cards close to its chest and while that was a risky political gambit which has attracted increasing criticism, it was possible to see where it was coming from.

But with Germany and the rest of the EU now apparently resigned to a no-deal Brexit and all that goes with such a secession, the people of this country really need to know what to expect, and how to prepare for it.

There has been the undeniable sense that the Irish Brexit negotiating team simply didn't want to spread alarm amongst the citizens.

But we passed the point-of-no-alarm months ago and anyone who has been paying attention - although it is tempting to give in to Brexit fatigue and just tune everything out - isn't merely alarmed, they're genuinely scared.

Ibec, the country's largest business lobby, has urged the Government to clarify matters and the group's chief economist, Gerard Brady, has stressed the need to start working on legislation and "enterprise stabilisation funds" to help small and medium businesses cope with inevitable downturn - regardless of what form Brexit happens to take.

Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers has also criticised the mysteriously moribund response from the Government, arguing that the leaked document must surely be a "wake-up call" for Varadkar and Coveney.

She was correct when she said: "There needs to be a greater sense of urgency from the Government, as well as more transparency about our level of preparedness for all Brexit eventualities."

Just as common sense has been notably absent in Westminster, 'transparency' is in rather short supply with our Government.

What are they hiding from us? Or do they think that, like children, we need to be comforted and reassured because we can't be trusted to understand the full gravity of the situation?

Certainly, Paschal Donohoe's comments on Thursday that: "We have an economy well capable of responding to a no-deal Brexit...This is a shock that we have the ability to respond back to, if we need to," seemed to stretch credulity and only provoked anger from Irish observers who have spent the last six months warning about our apparent lack of preparedness.

After all, even the least-bad scenarios (there are no good ones) paint a picture of at least 60,000 job losses and a lurch into the kind of recession that will make the bail-out of a decade ago pale in comparison.

We are looking into a winter of discontent the likes of which we have never seen - border blockades, the destruction of agri-business and any firm which exports mainly to the UK, as well as the aforementioned job losses and the inevitable sense of national despondency that awaits us all.

The time for playing the cards close to the chest has long expired, we need to know what the Government's cards actually are. If it has any.

After all, there's not much point in having a fire drill in place if nobody knows where the assembly points are.

We are by far the most exposed economy when it comes to Brexit, and there is also the ill wind of a global recession beginning to blow around our ankles, which even during a good time would be a cause for serious alarm.

Therefore, we need to stop taking pot shots at a UK government which seems to have taken leave (pun intended) of its senses and start concentrating on our own predicament.

In fact, we have left mere 'predicament' behind and are now in the grips, according to one unnamed minister, of "a major national emergency".

We all know there's a storm coming in two months' time.

Not only do we need the Government to tell us what it is going to do about it, we need it to start telling us what we can do to try to offset the inevitable chaos.

In some cases, silence is very far from golden...

Irish Independent