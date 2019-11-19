Ian O'Doherty: 'This new age of 'offence archaeology' means any would-be politicians need to think before they tweet'

With the sniping between the confidence-and-supply parties increasing as the current arrangement approaches its expiry date, the phoney peace between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael won't be with us for much longer and the four by-elections at the end of this month could be an interesting indicator of what we can expect in the spring.

Fianna Fáil's candidate for Fingal, Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee, is standing in the November 29 by-election. She could be forgiven for thinking that she is the first victim following the release of tweets which were posted in 2011 and 2012.

A veritable smorgasbord of Things You Should Never Say On Twitter, she managed to drop a series of bombs casting aspersions on everything from the Travelling community, her local nightclub, Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian and, for reasons which still remain unclear, diminutive South Americans with red hair.

The senator claims that they were all posted before she became a politician and was still a mere solicitor (although she was also on the Fianna Fáil national executive at the time).

But the damage was done and she certainly didn't help herself by claiming to be the victim of a "right-wing smear campaign" which had "taken the tweets out of context".

Sadly, quite what context would explain her apparent disgruntlement about a "black Brazilian dwarf with ginger hair" sitting beside her on the bus remains a mystery.

Ms Clifford-Lee then went through a process which is becoming increasingly familiar to younger politicians all across the West - she was forced into a series of public apologies and is now left to fight for her seat on the basis of what she said in the past and not what she will do for her constituents in the future.

Leo Varadkar was quick to take up the cudgel, accusing the embattled senator of being "Misogynistic towards women, racist towards Travellers, classist and also body shaming."

In truth, there would have been more sympathy for her predicament if she had not been so quick to play exactly that card in the Seanad. In fact, it's almost a year to the day since she accused Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer of using: "Very gendered language... It is very misogynistic language. I take exception to misogynistic language used in my direction."

Her complaint used very Twitter-esque phrases but while the average punter is undoubtedly allowed a degree of schadenfreude in watching someone who was happy to dish it out now receiving some of her own medicine, the issue is much more profound, and disturbing, than watching one politician hoist with their own petard.

Micheál Martin was right to not sack her, and Leo Varadkar was wrong to go after her in such a fashion.

Interestingly, Martin was correct for the same reason that Varadkar was wrong - this kind of controversy is going to become a much more regular occurrence and while it is a member of Fianna Fáil this week, you can be guaranteed that it won't be long before a member of Fine Gael is placed in the public stocks.

That's because of the relatively new pursuit of what is known as 'offence archaeology'.

This is the obnoxious trend for political opponents to do a deep delve into someone's past social media history in an effort to find some incriminating evidence.

Sadly, in this new world of offence archaeology, everyone can be their own Indiana Jones - all you need is a smartphone and the patience to spend days wading through someone's Twitter account - and, for most people, there will always be something that will come back to haunt them.

This is bad news for Ms Clifford-Lee, of course, but it will be a disaster for democracy if we fully enter the arena of Gutfeld's Law.

Greg Gutfeld is an American journalist and humorist who half-jokingly predicts the end of representative democracy in the USA in the next 20 years.

Not, he claims, because of any external forces. But because the next few elections will see more candidates who grew up on social media being exposed for saying something racist, obnoxious or just plain stupid, and potential politicians will simply decide that it's not worth the hassle.

We've already seen that in the wake of Ms Clifford-Lee's current misfortune. Many columnists and observers have openly wondered if there is any point in a young person entering politics if everything they have ever said or done, even in passing, can now be presented as if it was their entire political manifesto, rather than an unfortunate moment of madness.

Of course, we should also be aware that the world's biggest Twitter troll also happens to be the world's most powerful man and Donald Trump has brought the use of Twitter as a political battering ram to new and unprecedented heights. He argues that this is his way of bypassing the hated mainstream media and is merely the modern equivalent of a traditional presidential fireside chat, although few previous American leaders have ever used their fireside chat to insult their critics and threaten vengeance on their opponents.

He was both the right man at the right time, in terms of the rise of social media, and precisely the wrong person at the wrong time when it comes to political discourse.

As people become ever more umbilically linked to their devices, we can easily accept the positive developments. It's an amazing resource when breaking news such as when terrorist attacks occur, for instance.

But the negative consequences have seen us become a society of informers, ready to pounce on any transgression and pillory the guilty party.

It's a remarkably destructive trend which gives the lie to the old adage that whatever happens on Twitter stays on Twitter - these days, the real world often seems to reflect what is happening on the micro-blogging site, rather than the other way around.

Maybe it's time for some sort of Twitter amnesty, where people's accounts are simply wiped clean and they can start afresh. Because what has happened to Ms Clifford-Lee, amusing as it may be to those of us with a jaundiced eye, is merely a foretaste of what is to come in the next few years. Young people are often told to stay off social media in case future bosses take exception to their antics. We, the people, are the bosses of our politicians and we're not very forgiving.

So, for life in general, but a future career in politics in particular, it's a good idea to think before you tweet.

It might be an even better idea to simply leave the whole thing alone.

