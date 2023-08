The sickening moment before Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales kissed World Cup-winning Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent. What made it worse was the reaction of the Spanish FA. Photo: PA

It was meant to be the greatest moment of her life. A truly crowning pinnacle and just reward for years of sacrifice, dedication and hard work. When Spain beat England in the women’s World Cup final in Sydney, we witnessed the predictable and justified scenes of ecstasy from the winning team and despair from the losers.