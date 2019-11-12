Ian O'Doherty: 'RTÉ's refusal to face the new reality has put it in a straitjacket of its own making - with no way out'

The theory is that people will be so transfixed by the larger event that they will pay scant attention to whatever ill tidings you happen to be publishing.

Last week's decision by RTÉ bosses to delay the announcement of 200 job losses and pay cuts across the board until staff had processed the death of Gay Byrne was perhaps commendable. It also seems to be the only smart call they have made in recent times.

This has been a rotten few years for RTÉ - as it has been for every segment of the media, both in Ireland and all across the Western world.

In fact, we're not talking a mere annus horribilus so much as decennium atrocious.

As the national broadcaster continues to notch up losses like a gambler trying to escape a bad spell, there is genuine concern, both within Montrose and without, that it is no longer working off a viable model.

In truth, the naysayers are entirely correct - the current RTÉ system is broken and it's becoming increasingly difficult to plot an escape route that maintains both viability and identity.

With the need to introduce €60m in cutbacks over the next three years, these already tough times are going to become a lot tougher and Heather Humphreys was quick to fire a shot across its bow when she dismissed the standard excuse of licence fee evasion being the reason for the gaping black hole in its finances.

As the Business Minister pointed out: "Just to be clear here, 90pc of the licence fee is collected. There's 10pc that remains uncollected."

Then, warming to her topic, the minister also pointed out that "it was no longer viable" for RTÉ presenters to be paid more than the Taoiseach.

That was an odd intervention, to be sure, but not unheard of. In fact, there is a long history of RTÉ and various ministers sniping at each other and RTÉ DG Dee Forbes was quick to defend her top-earners, arguing that they: "Work in very, very pressurised environments."

Everyone wants their boss to publicly defend them when the going gets tough, but those remarks only invited ridicule and further expanded that particular debate.

Ms Forbes would have said it best if she had simply said noting at all. But while political intervention in any presenter's salary is not something to be encouraged, the fact that Humphreys's comments were so well received by many members of the public is an indication of the fact that RTÉ now finds itself fighting on two fronts - public hostility and a large dollop of political schadenfreude.

The common perception that RTÉ staffers are out of touch with reality is often unfair and usually inaccurate - but they really don't do themselves any favours.

A war of words broke out at last week's fractious meeting between executives and a genuinely fearful and depressed staff.

But any public sympathy for those afraid of losing their jobs would have evaporated when it emerged that one of the biggest bones of contention was that Ms Forbes hadn't done enough to secure an increase in the licence fee.

For RTÉ it seems, all roads lead back to the licence fee and that is indicative of an organisation which seems strangely oblivious to the new world in which we now live.

The licence fee, as we know it, is on its last legs anyway and for a variety of compelling reasons.

There has always been the argument that it is simply immoral to force people to pay €160 a year, on pain of a custodial sentence. But even that point has now largely been replaced by the more pertinent issue that there is an entire generation out there that remains supremely indifferent to RTÉ's charms simply because they have so many other, more appealing options.

How does RTÉ compete with Netflix? It shouldn't even try because it can't.

That applies equally when you look at broadcasting behemoths such as Sky, and they're just the tip of the subscription- service iceberg.

On top of that, you have YouTube and the various free internet services.

As the print media has learned, and continues to struggle with, there is now a culture of people expecting their media to be free - the irony of newspapers charging for their print edition while giving the product away for free online is not lost on any of us.

The real problem which faces RTÉ is not the fact that 10pc of the people are avoiding the licence fee - it's that they are simply avoiding RTÉ, full stop.

This is a cultural issue it has to face and that can only be rectified by cutting its costs and realising that the last decade has seen greater changes in the media environment than, arguably, the previous 50 years combined.

Hitting the top earners with a 15pc pay cut may be good for the optics, but will have a negligible impact on the state of the finances. Similarly, most people were simply baffled by the bizarre suggestion that they could sell the works of art in RTÉ.

Also, many of those who have never recovered from the carnage of the last recession will have precious little sympathy for the collection of unions in Montrose who have now said the executives "don't have the moral authority" to impose cuts.

As those who work (or used to work, before they were made redundant) in the less cosseted private sector know only too well, spurious notions of "moral authority" aren't just utterly irrelevant, they're actually baffling.

The reality is that RTÉ has had two snouts in the trough through both the licence fee and its advertising revenue. Let's not forget that it took in €337m in 2017.

In an era when arguing about such antediluvian concepts as a licence fee is about as relevant as arguing over the merits of Betamax versus VHS, a cold wind is starting to blow through the corridors of Montrose.

There are many suggested solutions, but none seems more than a fig leaf. The introduction of any new broadcast/device charge has the potential to become this generation's water charges revolt as people refuse to pay for something they don't watch.

People make an active choice to subscribe to the likes of Netflix and Sky, and they simply won't accept being compelled to pay for something they don't particularly want or need.

The reality is as simple as it is stark - the old rules of engagement for RTÉ are gone and gone forever, simply because consumer habits have changed as their options have increased and improved.

It's now up to RTÉ to change - not the viewers.

