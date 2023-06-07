Ian O'Doherty: Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case could see the end of both the British tabloids and the royal family
Ian O’Doherty
So, multi-millionaire and serial litigator Prince Harry finally showed up in court yesterday to pursue his privacy case against four different British newspapers.
Latest Comment
Mary Kenny: What James Joyce would approve of in today’s Ireland – and what he might reject
Sinead Ryan: If a recession hits Ireland, it will be in name only
Ian O'Doherty: Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case could see the end of both the British tabloids and the royal family
Paul Waldman: What is behind Mike Pence’s doomed White House run?
Karla Adam: Prince Harry won’t be able to control the narrative under scrutiny in the witness box
John Downing: We can no longer rely on our smallness or remoteness to get by in a changed world
Jane Schilling: Headphones in the office? That’s one way to lose friends and alienate people
Frank Coughlan: Paul Simon, the great troubadour who doesn’t know when to quit, has gifted us another masterpiece
John Daly: The message of ‘Saoirse?’ showed the futility of war
Catherine Conlon: If Leo Varadkar was a frog slowly boiling in a pot of water, he might want to take action – we need the same rapid move on climate change
Top Stories
Raising twins: ‘Everything is in stereo — if you give out to one, the other will think it’s funny and do the same thing’
The Indo Daily: Cartel crash – Liam Byrne’s arrest as Kinahan mob swap Dubai for Iran
Huge jump in instances of fraudsters taking control of bank accounts
Prince Harry accuses ‘vile’ British tabloid press of destroying his adolescence and later relationships
Latest NewsMore
Charlie Brooker says he tried using ChatGPT to write a new Black Mirror episode
Duke of Sussex due to resume evidence at High Court in hacking claim
Five of the biggest financial frauds targeting people in Ireland – and how to avoid them
Medical gaslighting: “I pointed out that I wasn’t an alcoholic — but apparently, that’s something an alcoholic would say’
‘Being naked, I’ve revealed much more about what’s going on in other people’s heads than I have of my own body’
Former MBNA offices to become business campus for the north-west with €3m investment
As Poker Face gains in popularity, could a full-scale episodic TV revival be on the cards?
The only safe way to avoid a cycling lane incident is to lower your speed
Smallest Lexus hybrid SUV to date has younger drivers and downsizers in mind
Car-maker plans to expand vehicle life to 15 years to meet CO2 targets