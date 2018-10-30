Opinion Comment

Tuesday 30 October 2018

Ian O'Doherty: Peter Casey's strength was the main parties' weakness - now he wants to take it all the way to the Dáil

Presidential Candidate Peter Casey at the count centre for the Presidential Election in the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Presidential Candidate Peter Casey at the count centre for the Presidential Election in the Convention Centre, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins
Ian O'Doherty

Ian O'Doherty

THIS time last week, Peter Casey was propping up the presidential polls and hovering between 1pc and 2pc.

His whole campaign up to that point had looked like another rich man’s folly, and it appeared odds-on that the eventual result would mirror his polling figures.

As we hear so often, a week is a long time in politics and the political powersthat-be must now feel relief there wasn’t another week until polling day.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Don't Miss