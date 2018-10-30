Ian O'Doherty: Peter Casey's strength was the main parties' weakness - now he wants to take it all the way to the Dáil

Independent.ie

THIS time last week, Peter Casey was propping up the presidential polls and hovering between 1pc and 2pc.

https://www.independent.ie/opinion/comment/ian-odoherty-peter-caseys-strength-was-the-main-parties-weakness-now-he-wants-to-take-it-all-the-way-to-the-dil-37473684.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37464794.ece/fe710/AUTOCROP/h342/casey%20003.jpg