Ian O'Doherty: Peter Casey's strength was the main parties' weakness - now he wants to take it all the way to the Dáil
THIS time last week, Peter Casey was propping up the presidential polls and hovering between 1pc and 2pc.
His whole campaign up to that point had looked like another rich man’s folly, and it appeared odds-on that the eventual result would mirror his polling figures.
As we hear so often, a week is a long time in politics and the political powersthat-be must now feel relief there wasn’t another week until polling day.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- Fianna Fáil is urged not to 'close the door' on Peter Casey
- FF to make broadband plan 'failings' a central topic in new deal talks