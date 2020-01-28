Ian O'Doherty: 'Older people have not 'stolen your future', their only crime was a lifetime of paying tax'

In return for being a solid and productive member of society, the state would provide some form of housing and health care and, when you retired at the age of 65, you would receive the state pension.

These were truths which were held self evident. But as we've discovered to our cost, the last decade has seen that which was once accepted become so far removed from the everyday lived experience of many people that they seem like illusory pipe dreams.

We all know how housing and heath have worked out, so it's no surprise that the latest demographic to be targeted are those nearing pension age.

The traditional age of 65 was increased to 66 in 2014 and that, in itself, caused plenty of hardship for those who had been forced to retire at 65 and found themselves wondering what they were going to do for the next 12 months.

From next year, the pension age is due to be raised to 67 and, further compounding the anxiety of the 40pc of Irish workers who have no private pension plan and expected to get by on their state pension, that age will further increase to 68 in 2028.

There are plenty of arguments put forward to defend these moves and, on a purely economic level, they have merit. After all, we have an ageing population and despite the best efforts of numerous parties engaging in giveaway politics before the election, the unfortunate fiscal reality is that there is no magic money tree which can be simply shaken to provide the funds.

But beyond that lies a deeper and more profound issue - because while individuals may not be seen as a major part of the economy, we are all part of society and we all have an equal stake in this matter.

As the aforementioned CSO figure of 40pc of us not having a private pension indicates, the Irish aren't the best people in the world when it comes to planning for their future.

But that paucity of private pensions is also down to the fact that many people simply can't afford one. How could they?

When half your wages goes on rent, you have no money for the last week of every month and have become resigned to the possibility that you will never own your own home, it's rather difficult to become energised about what will happen to you in 20 or 30 years' time.

The Stop67 campaign is a broad coalition of trade unions and groups such as Age Action to reverse this pension-age increase and most of us may have assumed that it would be a popular initiative.

Yet in our increasingly atomised culture, where people seem to stick more to their own demographic group than ever before, Stop67 has been criticised for being selfish. As one commentator put it over the weekend: "Once again, older people are seeking to protect their own interests on the backs of the next generation's."

That's not fair, nor is it accurate. After all, assuming you don't die before you reach pension age (which is hardly an appealing alternative) this is an issue which will affect us all - those who are old today, and those who will be old in the coming years.

There seems to be a strange divide-and-conquer mentality whenever the pension issue is raised - the public and private sectors snipe at each other about who has the worst deal and, in the wake of Stop67, young people are now accusing their grandparents of betraying their future.

But unless you're a bean counter who looks on people as faceless economic units to be moved around the national spreadsheet, there is something monstrously unfair about telling someone who has paid their taxes for 40 or even 50 years that they will just have to take the hit and shut up.

Let's not forget, this isn't a mere electoral promise which was then withdrawn due to exigent circumstances. It's a betrayal of the nation's workers, particularly the working classes who hold far fewer private pensions than those in the professional classes.

It also indicates a growing lack of empathy, which is becoming increasingly visible in the discourse between people of different ages.

There has always been a generation gap, of course, but now that gap is becoming a chasm.

We saw Barack Obama tell old people "it's time to get out of the way". The Greta Thunberg-inspired declaration by youngsters that older generations have "stolen our future" has become so common it's now a mantra.

Author Ian McEwan even declared that Brexit would have a different result if it was held today: "Because 1.5 million oldsters, mostly Brexiters... would be freshly in their graves."

Is it any wonder that so many elderly people feel the world has turned against them, when their main sin was simply working hard and trying to play by the rules?

The most disappointing aspect of this increasingly rancorous debate is that every government, in every country, is happy to see its citizens at each other's throats. That removes scrutiny from their own failings and turns people, who should be on the same side, against each other.

That we have a supposedly booming economy while people languish on trolleys in hospitals is an abomination in any civilised society. That's not the oldies' fault. That there is a housing crisis the likes of which has never been witnessed in this country, with 10,000 people homeless and tens of thousands more now resigned to paying rent for the rest of their lives is a damning indictment of this nation. The oldies aren't responsible.

Nor is this much-maligned demographic responsible for the fact that we have a Government which seems to have outsourced accommodation to vulture funds and property speculators rather than invest in proper local authority housing.

Serious questions, rather than election blather, need to be addressed to solve the pension issue. But by setting young against old we're simply playing into the hands of the people who have wrecked the country.

We live in an age of identity politics and innumerable 'phobias'.

Well there's a name for the way old people have been dismissed in recent weeks - gerontophobia.

Elderly people who simply want the pension for which they have worked all their lives are not the enemy, no matter what some of the more vociferous voices would have us believe.

