Ian O'Doherty: 'Of course we're shocked by callous M50 footage - but not surprised in an age of moral bankruptcy'

All 10 of those lives were equally valuable, but there is one case which will remain longer in the public memory and, if some of the subsequent calls are heeded, may even lead to a change in legislation.

There is almost no need to go through the gruesome details of the events on the M50 last Thursday.

A young woman was involved in a serious crash which left her with what were described as "catastrophic injuries".

The phrase 'catastrophic injuries', as opposed to the more prosaic 'found dead at the scene' was enough to inform any media-literate person that this was a truly horrendous accident.

Under normal circumstances, that would be enough to have most people bow their head for a moment in sympathy, and to hope the family cope as well as possible.

But in the current culture, where nothing is real unless it has been recorded and shared, at least one witness took and then shared gratuitous and deeply upsetting images of the aftermath.

Was such a callous act shocking? Absolutely. Was it surprising? Absolutely not.

In fact, we can probably expect to see more examples of such intrusive and invasive disregard for the dignity of others as the cult of sharing absolutely everything continues apace.

The dissemination of the footage on various social media platforms caused immediate and justified fury amongst the victim's family, friends and wider society.

That quickly led to the inevitable calls for strengthened legislation to prevent such despicable behaviour.

Such demands are understandable, but should be treated with extreme caution because the problem is more deeply embedded in our society than any piece of band-aid legislation can hope to counter.

It takes a special kind of cruelty to even think of taking a picture of such a horrific incident, and the depths of that moral bankruptcy were only increased by the decision to post it.

It's fair to say that the vast majority were appalled, and for once the vast majority had a right to be appalled - it was a genuinely reprehensible act and the person or people responsible deserve whatever recriminations they receive.

But we no longer have the luxury of expressing surprise when something like this happens because we have become used to watching death as entertainment, and the boundaries between basic decency and the once despised practice of voyeurism have virtually disappeared.

There is always plenty of talk about the dangers of the so-called 'dark web', but you don't need to venture into the undergrowth of the dark web (most of which is apocryphal, anyway) to see images of people being tortured and executed in a variety of gruesome ways.

A simple google search will immediately proffer a devil's banquet of beheadings, throat-slittings, torture and depravity from around the world, all categorised for your viewing pleasure.

If it's not Isil trying to scare the infidel by posting its latest inventive mode of execution, it's the Mexican cartels committing truly unspeakable acts to intimidate their rivals.

In a culture where even mainstream news sites blithely post images of mass executions in Syria - usually stopping the footage before the actual murders, as if such demure behaviour makes it better - we're already on our way to becoming a society where death-for-entertainment is just a click away, like some dystopian jukebox.

There's a very good chance that those responsible for spreading the image from the M50 genuinely didn't think they were doing anything wrong, which somehow makes their decision even more depressing.

That's because the very concept of privacy has been fatally compromised in a world where we live life through a lens -either the images we post of ourselves, or the images of others that we watch. Nothing is off limits, it seems, as more of us become subconsciously convinced that we're all part of the same reality TV show.

More depressing again, however, was the eagerness of some Irish people on social media to see the footage, which they would no doubt then disseminate to sites which wallow in gore and cruelty.

This incremental desensitisation can be seen in debates people had about watching the execution footage of American journalist James Foley.

That there should even have been a debate about the morality of watching someone being slowly murdered shows how skewed our mindset has become - the same people who would react with horror if presented with a video of someone being raped had conjured a moral universe where it was acceptable to watch a beheading.

Invariably, those discussions are about events on the other side of the world and we can tells ourselves everything is at a remove from reality.

In this case, it was closer to home and it had an impact on everyone - after all, most motorists use the motorway and this could have been any of us.

But while there is no doubt that revulsion and contempt are perfectly reasonable responses, the gut-instinct calls for more laws will simply create their own problems.

The law already exists to prosecute anyone who uses their mobile phone while driving, and hopefully the authorities will be able to employ that rule - and employ it to the fullest extent available.

However, we should always be wary of politicians calling for tougher, knee-jerk laws; laws which invariably become unenforceable or open to State abuse.

As the old adage states, hard cases make bad law, and while our collective horror at the M50 footage demands that someone be held accountable, any legislation would be immediately open to challenge.

After all, it was only six months ago that Charlie Flanagan floated the idea of criminalising the filming of gardaí, and was promptly shot down.

Different cases, perhaps, but the principle remains the same.

At the time, one law lecturer pointed out that: "Any sort of blanket prohibition would be clearly in violation of freedom of expression under the Constitution and under the European Court of Human Rights."

If the law is not the answer, then it is obviously up to the social media giants to more efficiently police what they allow to be shared on their platform.

But even more than that, perhaps it's time for all of us to critically examine an environment where such egregious breaches of basic decency are now more an inevitability than a surprise.

Irish Independent