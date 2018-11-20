Ian O'Doherty: 'New court-reporting restrictions protect the rights of citizens from some fool with a Twitter handle'
To tweet or not to tweet? That is the question.
The answer coming from Chief Justice Frank Clarke is unequivocal - when in court, and you're not a reporter or a lawyer, don't even think about it.
The news that a fresh batch of regulations will be introduced into the Irish courts system from November 26 has provoked a paroxysm of outrage from some quarters, and while the knee-jerk, reflexive opposition to the moves may be inevitable, they don't really stand up to rational scrutiny.