Ian O’Doherty: Littering in a public place is committing a form of aggression against your neighbours

Piles of rubbish left near a rubbish bin on the beach at Bettystown, Co Meath

Ian O’Doherty

Well, it’s that time of the year again. The sun is shining, the barbecues have been dragged out from the shed and everyone is once again busy burning their sausages.