Ian O'Doherty: 'Immigrant 'caravan' heading for the States puts our own illegals under US microscope'
In AN alternate universe which is the stuff of many Irish nightmares, this country is currently girding its loins for the visit of Donald Trump, where he will be warmly greeted by our newly installed President Casey.
Thankfully/sadly (delete according to personal taste) such an encounter remains in the realms of a feverish fantasy, but given the current focus on illegal immigration into the United States, it might have actually been the perfect time to grab the ear of the Potus.
Of course, there are some rather more pressing matters occupying Trump's mind at the moment - most notably today's midterms, which are the most hotly contested and financially costly local elections in living memory.
Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Related Content
- 4,000-strong migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
- President backs baseless theory Soros is funding migrant caravan
- One in three in US believes media is the enemy: Trump
- Hugh Hewitt: 'US voters will swing to whichever simple narrative they like best'
- Comparing rocks to rifles: Trump heightens anti-immigrant rhetoric