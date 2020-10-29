Ian O’Doherty: Halloween is the time to indulge our desire to freak ourselves out

I remember it well. In fact, I remember it like it was yesterday, even though it happened nearly 40 years ago.

In a typical moment of parental laxity, my parents decided to let me watch

with them. The old man was a huge Stephen King fan and back in the early 1980s there weren’t many big TV events. The first showing of

was one of them.

I’m still not sure what the hell the folks were thinking when they let me sit down on the couch beside them to watch the eagerly awaited spooky vampire drama.

But then again, they were also the parents who took me as a five-year-old to see

s — an act which, if repeated today, would probably see the social services knocking at the door.

So, the three of us sat down to watch David Soul do battle with the evil undead in the town of Jerusalem’s Lot. It was great. It was eye-opening. It was thrilling and exciting.

And then, at the point where a kid who had been turned into a vampire started floating outside his brother’s bedroom window at night, my father looked at me and noticed something odd — I seemed to have stopped breathing. All the colour had drained from my face and I was just staring at the screen in abject horror.

It was the most frightening moment of my entire life and I was, quite literally, struck dumb with terror.

It was brilliant.

Then the old man ruined the illusion for me.

After they quickly changed the channel, he made light of the whole thing. Did I know the director wanted to finish the scene as quickly as possible? Did I know the camera crew who shot the scene were all desperate to go for their lunch break?

It was a great trick by Da — it took me out of the state of anxiety I had found myself and within a few minutes we were laughing about the actors wanting to go off on their lunch.

It also completely ruined my future enjoyment of horror films. Don’t get me wrong, horror is still my favourite genre. But I have spent all those subsequent years desperately chasing that kind of heart-stopping terror.

His deconstruction of the banalities of making a film certainly stopped a child from being terrified, but here’s the thing — we all want to be terrified. It’s in our DNA.

A Halloween poll was published in

magazine this week and it showed that 30pc of those surveyed admitted to sleeping with the lights on after watching a decent horror.

A further 25pc admitted that they checked under the bed to make sure there were no demons lurking — in fairness, even Stephen King admits that he still does that. But the striking aspect of the report was that even those scaredy-cats who sleep with the light on admitted that they still go back to watch more horror movies — because we just love the thrill of being terrified.

People who don’t like horror movies — and I feel sorry for them — don’t understand that emotional masochism. From a purely logical perspective, they are correct. But humans aren’t logical — not really.

Sure, we all walk around while wearing a thin veneer of civilised rationality. But as Halloween and its Irish origins remind us, we’re also constantly pulled towards the dark side of things.

That’s one of the reasons why I’ve always loved Halloween. Behind all the fancy dress and kids knocking at the door saying ‘help the Halloween party’ (I refuse to acknowledge the hideous North American import of ‘Trick or Treat’), this is a time when we are reminded of our own fears and our desire to freak ourselves out — and what a compelling desire that can be.

Like an addict jonesing for a fix, I’ve found myself in supposedly haunted houses desperately hoping to hear something go bump in the night. Sadly, I never have.

I once even spoke to a completely rational woman from a suburb in Dublin who had a priest perform an exorcism in her tidy little house. She was convinced the ghost of her abusive mother was haunting her. While she was utterly sincere in her terror, I couldn’t feel anything.

I’ve engaged in correspondence with people who have performed exorcisms and people who have had ‘purification rituals’ performed on them to get rid of supposed demons.

But while I sympathise with those people and don’t doubt their honesty, I’ve simply never witnessed anything that could be described as a paranormal or supernatural (although one supposedly haunted house in Knocklyon is notable for the sheer size and number of spiders skulking around).

Can you short-circuit your own fear factor? Is it possible that I’ve simply fused the part of my brain that allows us to feel terror while watching a scary movie?

I don’t think so. One of the first instalments of the found-footage genre,

truly unsettled me.

Similarly, the 2008 French masterpiece

has haunted me since I first watched it. But they’re not supernatural, they’re just very well-executed chillers.

So, I shall continue my apparently pointless quest of finding a horror that can make me want to sleep with lights on.

I still haven’t found what I’m looking for but if any of you lot have any suggestions, I’d be happy to hear them.

Happy Halloween!

Soundtrack to the US election will be the noise of breaking glass

After four years of a frequently chaotic presidency, the world looks on with fascination as the Americans go to the polls on Tuesday.

Will Trump get his longed-for four more years or will Biden finally realise his lifelong ambition of sitting behind that big desk in the Oval Office?

At this stage, the smart money seems to suggest Biden. Then again, the smart money also predicted a Hillary Clinton walkover and we all know how that ended up.

The main goal of any leader is to leave their country in better shape than when they took office. Not even Trump’s staunchest admirers could reasonably claim that’s the case — but that’s not necessarily his fault. In fact, you could say that Trump is merely a symptom of that great nation’s malaise rather than the cause.

The States has been on a downward spiral for the last few years and they haven’t been well served by their elected leaders. But any hopes that a Biden victory will rectify that are merely pie in the sky.

More importantly than any partisan political position, however, is the fact that many observers are now predicting several more months of rioting in American cities — no matter who wins.

It’s conveniently forgotten, or just ignored on this side of the pond, that the vast majority of the violence, and nearly all of the rioting, has occurred in cities controlled by the Democrats with their favoured groups — Black Lives Matter and Antifa — doing the rioting.

We saw it this week in Philadelphia, which suffered three nights of looting after cops killed a knife-wielding black man. It didn’t seem to matter to the looters and window-smashers that he had been in a stand-off with police. It didn’t matter that there is footage of him being told — and refusing — to put his weapon down. It was just another excuse for an orgy of violence and destruction of property.

The rioters and mobs don’t care about facts and context. They only care about their emotions. No society can survive, let alone thrive, under those conditions.

Here’s my prediction for the next few months: Biden wins, but not by a sufficiently convincing majority. Trump takes to the courts to challenge the result, and rioters take to the streets to continue their new hobby of wrecking the gaff. Race turns against race.

The greatest country the world has ever seen is ripping itself apart and we all have a front-row seat.

Watch it and weep.