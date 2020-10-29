| 14.7°C Dublin

Ian O’Doherty: Halloween is the time to indulge our desire to freak ourselves out

Battle with the evil undead: David Soul in Salem&rsquo;s Lot Expand

I remember it well. In fact, I remember it like it was yesterday, even though it happened nearly 40 years ago.

In a typical moment of parental laxity, my parents decided to let me watch Salem’s Lot with them. The old man was a huge Stephen King fan and back in the early 1980s there weren’t many big TV events. The first showing of Salem’s Lot was one of them. I’m still not sure what the hell the folks were thinking when they let me sit down on the couch beside them to watch the eagerly awaited spooky vampire drama.