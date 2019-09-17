Ian O'Doherty: 'Brexit debate is sucking the oxygen out of the room as its long periods of stasis are broken by the surreal'

They may point to the seemingly endless contradictions which came from both sides. They might comment on the hatred which quickly rose to the surface.

They will probably feel compelled to record the strange mix of impotent frustration and resentment which afflicted the population on both sides of the Irish Border.

What they would probably not expect to be doing, however, is poring over the cultural significance of a Marvel comic character who first saw the light of day a full half century before Brexit ever became a glint in the Tories' eye - and a mote in the eye of everyone else.

If war is supposed to be 90pc boredom interspersed with 10pc of sheer panic, the Brexit debate has been similarly notable for long periods of apparent stasis broken by increasingly surreal suggestions.

Aficionados of the absurd may have thought they were being spoiled with last week's suggestion by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that a bridge could be built between Northern Ireland and Scotland. After all, apart from the cost, the logistics and the sheer scale, it is well known that any such bridge would also have to be constructed over a vast World War II ammunition dump.

Not any old ammo dump, either. The "Beaufort Dyke" contains a million tonnes of discarded, unexploded bombs and, for good measure, a number of nerve gas shells as well.

Like many of Johnson's ideas of late, it was a complete non-runner from the start. Like many of his other ideas, he would have known it was a non-runner, but carried on regardless.

The suggestion can either be seen as a masterful piece of mysterious misdirection or simply another example of a man who might make for an entertaining public figure, but who makes for a pretty terrifyingly poor prime minister.

To be frank, those engineers who were quick to dismiss his suggestion as an act of "lunacy" should probably be lauded for their sense of restraint. But even that elaborate flight of fancy paled in comparison with his warning to the EU that they really wouldn't like him when he's angry.

Invoking the not-very-jolly green giant, Johnson warned that: "Hulk always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be - and that is the case for this country. We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done... The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets."

At this stage, the finely tuned language of European diplomacy and carefully couched double-speak has been largely replaced by an open irritation with Johnson and it was hard to take issue with the response from Guy Verhofstadt, chief Brexit representative for the European parliament, who said the comments, "even by Trumpian standards", were "infantile".

He then further added: "Is the EU supposed to be scared by this? The British public impressed? Is this Boris Johnson whistling in the dark?"

There is almost no point in asking such questions of Johnson, even rhetorically, because the abiding impression is that he doesn't have any answers, merely a carefully crafted selection of infuriatingly glib responses.

But while Brexit observers who thought they had seen it all at this stage may well have appreciated the new heights of surrealism reached by the sight of Johnson being scolded by Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk, and castigated by Francis Ford Coppola for admitting that 'The Godfather' is his favourite movie, life in the less exciting, less-Hollywood environs of the real world continues.

There had been tentative signs of some degree of progress ahead of yesterday's crucial meeting between Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg.

Last week's rumblings from Downing Street seemed more optimistic about an emerging compromise on the dreaded backstop and a brief glimmer of light began to pierce through the gloom.

That light was quickly extinguished by Juncker, however, who reminded us that: "I believe we need to maintain a decent relationship with Britain, and I am not optimistic when it comes to finding alternative arrangements that will allow us to limit the Irish backstop. We do not know what the British want in detail, precisely and accurately, and we are still waiting for alternative proposals. I hope we can get it, but time is running out."

The European Commission president is a divisive figure, even within the halls of European politics. But his assertion that "we do not know what the British want in detail" is the fundamental crux of the matter - if only because the British themselves seem as confused about what it is, precisely, they want as opposed to merely those things they will never accept.

That unlovely fact can be seen by the chaos within the Tories and the utter confusion in parliament, with MPs on all sides seemingly flipping their positions and allegiances at will.

There's not much point in everyone agreeing that a return to a hard Border is unacceptable when the only rational compromise, the backstop, is considered equally abhorrent by many of the ultra-Leavers.

In fact, the only aspect of this increasingly Sisyphean task in which agreement can be found is that both sides are adamant that "talks must be intensified".

In other words, they're still no closer to a deal.

All eyes are on October 31, but the European Council meetings of October 17-18 are where the real deadlines lurk, which leaves even less time to conjure a rabbit out of the hat.

There is also the broader political concern that Brexit is simply sucking the oxygen out of the room and leaving no air for anything else.

As the Irish parties gird their loins ahead of the expected May 2020 election, major national problems which require desperate attention, such as health and housing, are inevitably sidelined.

On the international front, Vladimir Putin has been casting more barbs at what he sees as the weakness of Western democracy. The Americans are salivating at the prospect of new trade deals with a splintered, forever-fractured Europe.

There is the increasingly likely prospect of a major outbreak of hostilities in a variety of regions in the Middle East. Oil prices are going up, consumer confidence is going down. Even without Brexit, these would be perilous times.

As for Johnson's fatuous suggestion that we wouldn't like him when he's angry?

Well Boris, we're not all that keen on you when you're trying to be funny, either.

Irish Independent