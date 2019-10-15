Ian O'Doherty: 'As Brexit reaches its end game, hope begins to rear its ugly head - but so often it's the hope that kills you'

Thursday's meeting between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson appeared to have hammered out some concessions on both sides, most notably regarding the dreaded but ubiquitous backstop.

Then, just when it appeared as if someone had finally managed to snatch victory - or at least a face-saving draw - from the jaws of mutual destruction, any hopes of a late result were dashed by a large bucket of cold water from Brussels.

But while the optimistic reports were quickly tempered into a much more familiar and downbeat assessment of the prospects of any deal before October 31, the progress was sufficiently impressive to have the various players' negotiating teams busy at work in the so-called 'tunnel', trying to thrash out the technical details over any backstop.

You could argue that, even six months ago, if there had been such reports of genuine progress made and then just as quickly dashed, the reaction would have been far more vociferous.

But at this stage, the voters have been so ground down by the endless Brexit discussions that many people simply shrugged their shoulders and chalked it down as either another missed opportunity or, to a more jaundiced eye, just another example of one side trying to spin the other, and engage in what Donald Tusk has since described as a 'stupid blame game'.

Certainly, what we have been witnessing is politic at its ugliest and this interminable saga, which has now been rolling on for more than three years, has left a scar on the people of both the Republic of Ireland and our friends in the UK.

It's not unreasonable to suggest that the public mood, which seemed to bounce from apathy and boredom to a more mutinous sense of contempt, indicates our seriously damaged trust in politicians and the system itself.

That simple sense of Brexit-fatigue could be seen in the results of a ComRes poll in the UK over the weekend which saw that only 37pc of the British electorate are willing to endure a second 'in or out' referendum.

Even more pertinently, 39pc of those polled said they just want the whole thing done and dusted. If that means a no deal 'with all the financial hit that would bring', they would still be prepared to go down that road rather than drag this charade on for even longer.

But the politicians don't have the luxury of ennui when it comes to this matter, and as more high-level talks began in Luxembourg yesterday there was the undeniable hope - while also recognising that any such hope is probably forlorn - that matters are maybe, finally, beginning to come to a head.

There's no question that mood music has brightened somewhat since the glum reports of only a week ago.

Speaking ahead of the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg yesterday, Simon Coveney seemed less pessimistic than usual when he opined: "A deal is possible and it's possible this month. It may even be possible this week, but we're not there yet. As Michel Barnier said yesterday, there is still a lot of work to be done so I hope that we can make more progress today."

He then added that: "On Brexit, the less said the better. I think it's pretty clear what we're trying to do, but there are pretty detailed technical discussions now and I think we need to give the time and space for that to happen."

That may provide some comfort, and it certainly implies that negotiations have been moving at some sort of pace. But while it obviously makes sense for the Tánaiste to keep his cards close to his chest, we are left with several unalterable realities which need to be resolved, one way or the other, this week.

It's true that, strictly speaking, there are still 16 days to go before the official crash-out on October 31.

But the reality is even more pressing. The EU meets this Thursday and Friday and that is where the serious business is going to be concluded.

The House of Commons will sit for a rare 'Super Saturday' this week, and if Boris Johnson hasn't managed to pull a rabbit out of the hat by then, he will be legally obliged to trigger the Benn Act, which would compel him to seek another extension for another three months.

Time, or in this case, the rapidly diminishing amount of time available, has a remarkable way of concentrating the mind.

Many of us and, presumably, many of the officials as well, will have wished there was such urgency several years ago when the whole debate seemed to enter such a torpor that many people began to look on it as this generation's millennium bug - a bogeyman that never happened.

It should also be remembered that at this late, crucial stage when we're into the diplomatic and bureaucratic equivalent of a white knuckle, emotional roller-coaster ride, nobody wants to be blamed for pulling the rug from under any real progress.

Boris Johnson's famous pledge that he would rather die in a ditch than seek an extension is now looking to be exactly what it was - nothing more than a politician's empty promise.

Even Jacob Rees-Mogg is openly talking about stepping back from his full blooded refusal to countenance a Northern Ireland-only backstop. The DUP is coming under increasing internal pressure as its own membership realises just how badly it would be hit by a no-deal crash-out.

In other words, there is a chink of daylight that simply wasn't present before. An agreed backstop which avoids a hard Border is the ultimate goal for the Irish side, but it's one which needs EU approval and that is where we could all find ourselves back to square one. Again.

It should also be remembered that the rest of Europe has already moved into a post-Brexit environment, with EU leaders now more concerned with ratifying the EU's budget for 2021-2027.

We've now reached the stage where all parties can see the whites of their opponents' eyes. While there is a growing sense that some sort of deal can be hammered out, it's highly unlikely that this will happen by the end of the week, which short of an extension being requested - and, crucially, for any such request to be granted by the EU, which is by no means guaranteed - places everything back onto a collision course again.

If a miracle does happen, there will be no time for celebrations, either.

Johnson will want to go to the country, and Fine Gael has been muttering about the possibility of a snap election before Christmas.

But this is a time for Brexit business before electoral pleasure and let's cross all our fingers in the hopes that the tentative reports of progress can bloom into something tangible.

At this stage, hope is all we have left...

