Ian O'Doherty: '2019 has been rotten for Irish politics - but at least we haven't fallen as low as the United Kingdom'

Their recent by-election wipe-out may have been shocking, but it wasn't surprising. The bad taste left by the Maria Bailey case still lingers in the mouths of many voters.

But if the Taoiseach hoped he had weathered that storm, his newest candidate, Verona Murphy, dragged Fine Gael into the kind of race row which can scupper an entire party's electoral chances, not just those of the loose-lipped candidate.

The brief glimpse of the lesser spotted Dara Murphy in the Dáil before he decamped to Brussels on a €150,000-a-year sinecure only further served to infuriate a voting public who could be forgiven for thinking they had already reached rage-fatigue.

The loudest noise coming out of the Dáil at the moment is the furious spinning by Fine Gael as it tries to put some credibility on its own self-inflicted wounds, but few people are listening anymore.

That's understandable. On the one hand we have glowing reports about the economy bouncing back, apparently reflected by the record number of people who plan on going to New York for a Christmas shopping trip.

Between Verona Murphy and Independent TD Noel Grealish, 2019 will be remembered as the year when politicians introduced race-baiting as an electoral tactic. Picture: Patrick Browne

On the other, more realistic hand, we now have more than 10,000 homeless people in this country and the state of our health service is no longer merely shambolic, it is positively shameful.

The doom-laden argument that we are a broken country isn't entirely accurate - but it's not entirely wrong, either.

The fact that Varadkar appointed two of the most ineffectual ministers in recent memory to handle these national emergencies - and then persisted with them - won't be forgotten when the election does finally roll around.

But the problems in Irish politics now run much deeper than an ineffectual Cabinet. Between Verona Murphy and Independent TD Noel Grealish, 2019 will be remembered as the year when politicians introduced race-baiting as an electoral tactic.

It's important to remember neither candidate was pilloried simply because they had the courage to speak some unpalatable truths. Instead, their bizarre utterances were a timely reminder that when you're making extraordinary claims, you'd better have extraordinary evidence.

In this case, neither individual could support their arguments with facts and it will be interesting to see if Election 2020 brings out a new generation of mendacious rabble-rousers who insist they are "only asking questions" while furiously blowing every dog whistle they can think of.

So with that rather gloomy scenario laid out in front of us, is there anything the voter can feel happy about?

Well, not much in truth. But we can at least console ourselves with the fact our political scene hasn't become quite as debased and frankly deranged as what we are witnessing across the water.

As the long-suffering UK voters prepare to go to the polls on Thursday, we have a bird's eye view of a nation in crisis.

The splits among families and friends as a result of the Brexit campaign have only deepened and the average UK voter now finds themselves in a similar position to their American counterparts in the sense that they will vote for who they detest the least, not who inspires them the most.

Even a few years ago, the idea of a head-to-head between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn would have been dismissed as some sort of fantasy.

But Western democracy has been upended in the last few years to a degree never seen before and we can only look on with varying degrees of trepidation as the Old Etonian and the Old Marxist sharpen their daggers.

The polls suggest a moderately comfortable victory for Johnson, some of them even going so far as to give him a 10-point margin. But if we have learned anything in the last few years, it is to approach polls with an extremely large salt shaker.

A majority for the Tories would see a quicker resolution to Brexit than either a hung parliament or a Labour-led coalition. From our perspective, a hung parliament which could result in a second referendum and a softer Brexit would probably suit us best. Some have suggested an outright Labour victory would be the best result for the Irish, but the chaos that would descend on the UK in the event of Prime Minister Jeremy Corbyn means that even those predictions are little more than educated guesses.

While Irish eyes most definitely aren't smiling, they will be playing keen attention to Thursday's election. But even apart from our understandable interest in seeing how the results will affect us, it's not an exaggeration to say this election will be a fascinating insight into the heart of the British electorate.

Years of austerity and dithering over Brexit have made the UK voter mutinous and while trust in politics in Ireland is at a low ebb, in the UK the prevailing emotion is to wish a plague on all their houses. Can we blame them?

Even Johnson's closest allies admit his relationship with the truth is akin to the average vampire's relationship with garlic. He has dissembled, fudged and dodged throughout the campaign.

His craven decision to steer well clear of Andrew Neil on the BBC is another reminder that, fittingly for a former journalist, he can speak in eye-catching headlines but has little of substance to back up his copy.

But his best electoral weapon is also his greatest political enemy, the increasingly out-of-his-depth Corbyn.

A throwback to the crazy days of Militant Labour in the 1970s, Corbyn tends to be either loved or hated. But the fact that so many moderate, senior Labour MPs have departed in protest at his failure to properly root out the anti-Semitism which seems endemic in his party shows either a lack of leadership on his part or a simple lack of interest. Neither response bodes well.

But many of those who still cling to the delusion the anti-Semitism row is a concoction of the right-wing media will privately shudder at the thought of Comrade Corbyn's plans for massive re-nationalisation, a four-day week (presumably to become a three-day week when the inevitable strikes kick in), stringent new taxes and a return to the bad old days.

Those bad old days, lest we forget, ushered Margaret Thatcher into power and made Labour politically irrelevant until Tony Blair transformed them into Tory-Lite.

Whatever way the political cookie crumbles the day after tomorrow, we can be sure 2020 will be even stranger and more rancorous than 2019.

Lovely.

