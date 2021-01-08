I watched Trump’s mob at the Capitol and saw 1930s Germany

Many years ago, when I was preparing to depart my New York home for a semester studying abroad in Germany, my mother sat me down and issued me two grave prohibitions: 1) do not visit Austria and 2) do not tell anybody you're Jewish.

Austria had never quite owned up to its embrace of the Nazis while Germany was, well, Germany. What can I say? Mothers worry.

Nobody in my known family had any exposure to the Holocaust, yet this kind of lurid anxiety about the dangers of European political madness persisted two generations after my ancestors had left the czar's pogroms behind.

When Donald Trump was elected US president, my family's framework for understanding what was happening drew heavily from the catalogue of Nazi villainy: the attacks on minorities were the Nuremberg Laws; Charlottesville was Kristallnacht; immigrant detention centres were Dachau; the Reichstag Fire – well, that hadn't happened yet.

Until Wednesday's assault on the Capitol. Despite being emotionally primed by all that Nazi talk for a Trump coup d'etat, when the attempted putsch came I couldn't quite believe what I was seeing.

Surely the ragged mob of yahoos scaling the balustrades were engaged in some kind of stunt protest, menacing but fundamentally unserious. It was almost too ridiculous to accept.

Coincidentally, the night before the insurrection in Washington, I had watched Inglourious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino's immaculate WWII revenge fantasy. The film captures perfectly Nazism's peculiar melange of menace and absurdity. Hitler, Goebbels – all of them – cast as deadly jokes.

This contrast is established early on when the icy 'Jew Hunter' Colonel Hans Landa smokes from a cartoonishly large pipe just moments before ordering the murder of two children hiding beneath the floorboards of a French farmhouse.

So watching rioters larking about on Capitol Hill in Viking regalia maybe was not the joke I initially thought it to be. After all, before the day was over four people had died and Congress, for the first time in American history, was forced to suspend the peaceful transition of democratic power.

As the night wore on, my denial turned to revulsion as I realised my worst fears about Mr Trump and Trumpism were coming true.

Seeing the Confederate battle flag being paraded through the Capitol's rotunda – a sanctuary that had not been breached since the British sacked Washington in 1814 – was particularly gut wrenching. This banner of slavery and civil war had been turned into a triumphant symbol of mob rule over the rule of law.

American institutions do not look prepared to meet the challenge. Once Congress had reconvened, Republicans returned to their antics of pretending the presidential election was subject to widespread fraud and uncertainty.

Yesterday the House and Senate leaders adjourned until the inauguration without so much as formally censuring Trump, whose refusal to accept his election defeat had encouraged the unrest.

US president-elect Joe Biden at least provided an appropriately earnest speech, hitting all the right notes about the sanctity of representative government. Yet I fear that the welcome stability of the incoming administration lacks the energy to counteract what looks like pure madness on the other side.

In any case, all those years ago I visited Austria safely and my mother needn't have worried about the Germans. They have a better handle on fascism than most. Certainly better than the United States in 2021.

For while Americans, like family, worried about Nazism rising from the grave across the Atlantic, the spectre ultimately emerged at home.

How many tests like this can America afford to fail?