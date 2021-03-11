I was shocked to feel remorse as my children return to school – but I long for the peace

After three months of wishing they were back at school, the return day is finally upon us and I’m finding myself getting misty-eyed at the thought of my children not being around all day every day.

I’m watching them more closely now the end is in sight. When they ask me to look at the free-style Lego sculpture they’ve built or the hat they’ve put on the dog, I’m leaning in now rather than telling them through gritted teeth that ‘I’m working’, for the hundredth time.

This phase of parenting two not-so-small boys in a pandemic reminds me of the newborn phase. The house is constantly in a mess. Regular mealtimes seem to have disappeared into one long grazing session as they’re constantly starving. There are no clear demarcations between downtime and whatever the opposite of downtime is. Bedtime is a moveable feast.

For months, I’ve lurched between the laundry and the lunch while trying to help with maths and meet my work deadlines. If I’ve turned my back to take a phone call, my children – who I left doing schoolwork at the kitchen table – have bolted for the woods.

My feelings over this time have oscillated wildly between loving them fiercely for their antics and being ready to explode at having to march them back to the work station again while counting to 10.

My sons are really looking forward to going back to school. “No offence Mammy, but you’re not really great at the homeschooling,” the 12-year-old tells me. The nine-year-old nods furiously in agreement. They’re not wrong there. But what I wasn’t expecting to feel was any conflict about the actual return.

Now as I round up the stray school ties and the PE trousers, buried at the bottom of a drawer, I’m left wondering did I do enough over this time to make it all OK for them. Did their dad and I spend enough time with them? Did we do things as a family enough?

Now the end is in sight, I’m wondering if I batted them away when they wanted to show me something one too many times because I needed to do something else. The concept of the good-enough parent isn’t a new one. But I find myself wondering, was I even ‘good enough’?

When I drop them to the school gates on Monday and watch them run up the path – how can something so normal sound so alien? I know that these feelings will come thick and fast. I also know the house will feel quiet with just their dad and I rattling around again, working from home.

But here’s the point, it should feel empty. They should be in school. Even though this return is bringing up a lot of the same feelings as sending them off on the first day of school, it’s where they need to be. Cocooning at home with their parents is not where they need to be right now.

A Stanford study suggested that the average student has lost at least a third of a year’s worth of learning in reading and three-quarters of a year’s worth of learning in maths.

Leaving the academic side of learning aside, Dr Colman Noctor, child and adolescent psychotherapist, says while there may be feelings of the ‘empty nest’ about the return to school, from a child’s social development point of view they need to be with their peers. There’s nothing to be gained from any more time locked down at home, he says.

“Children have an innate sociability they need to practice – it’s like a muscle. The exposure to structure outside of the home and the stimulation of different people are crucial parts of their development,” says Dr Noctor.

And while he says many parents are grappling with the feeling of missing their children now the schools are filling up again, this is misplaced. “Even if you break up from a bad relationship, you still miss the company. What’s familiar isn’t always right. It’s about having hope that this is the right thing to do, similar to that first day in school,” he adds.

We’ve got so used to the abnormal that a return to school is a big deal. These unusual times have left us so frazzled that we’re even feeling remorse for what we never wanted in the first place.

The highs and lows we’ve all felt are normal. It wasn’t possible to do all the crafts projects we promised our kids we’d do, or the hobbies we’d pledged to find the time to delve into. When we were asked to do the impossible – work, homeschool, Zoom, dog walk, clean and get outdoors – of course we were destined to fail. How could we not?

Before they head back out to school, there’s a few things I’ve promised my sons I’ll do. Top of their list is sitting me down to watch a soap-cutting video, which they say is deeply satisfying. (Google it – it’s a thing.) They have plans for me to walk along bubblewrap in my bare feet which I’m told is very nice. I also have to visit a new den they’ve built in the woods for the full-guided tour.

I will do all of these with a full heart, because on Monday I plan on several quiet cups of tea with no disruptions.