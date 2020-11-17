| 14.7°C Dublin

I was Peter Sutcliffe's therapist: his case file made me sick – I owed it to his victims to understand what he did to them

Tess Finch Lees

Peter Sutcliffe took the lives of 13 women. None of them deserved to die

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, a.k.a. 'The Yorkshire Ripper,' in police custody, 1983. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images) Expand

British serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, a.k.a. 'The Yorkshire Ripper,' in police custody, 1983. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

I was Peter Sutcliffe’s therapist in the mid-90s. When I was handed his case file, I had to leave the room to be sick. Newly qualified, I fought the urge to skim read and silence the voice in my head saying “you don’t need to know all this”. I owed it to Sutcliffe’s victims and their families to try my best to understand what he did to them and I’ll take that knowledge to the grave.

New to the UK, I trawled the media archives and was bombarded with mugshots of nameless women divided into two camps: those deemed respectable and those with “loose morals”. The clear framing being, that those women who left the house in a short skirt and without a man had it coming. All of these women were victims but in the eyes of the West Yorkshire Police, some were more worthy than others.

The victims’ mugshots had a criminalising effect, as if the women and their reputations were on trial, compounded by comments such as those made by prosecutor Michael Havers at Sutcliffe’s trial, “Some were prostitutes but perhaps the saddest part of the case is that some were not. The last six attacks were on totally respectable women.”

