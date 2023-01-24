| 9.9°C Dublin

I was nine when I realised men were sexually interested in me. Thirty-five years later and I’m tired of the same old s***

Katie Edwards

Reading about the TV star’s experiences of sexual harassment, it felt like she was talking about my nieces. My mum. My sister. Me

I was nine when I first realised grown men were sexually interested in me. Shouting at me from speeding vans. Commenting on my body as if they owned it.

Thirty-five years later and I’m tired of the same old s***. Another day, another stranger who thinks they’re entitled to critique my appearance. I’m on telly for a couple of minutes, talking about the abuse Katie Price gets and there it is – “ping…ping…ping…ping” goes my mobile as my inbox fills with hatred, almost always with a nasty sexual edge.

