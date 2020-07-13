| 15.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I was all but described as a murderer in hostile Twitterstorm after questioning travel rules

Mary Kenny

Writer Mary Kenny was due to travel to Roscommon to the Percy French festival. After asking about quarantine restrictions on Twitter, she writes about the backlash she received online

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

Mary Kenny, writer and author. Photo: Tony Gavin

All through the Brexit negotiations, one continuous theme has been reiterated, especially by the British authorities: Ireland and Britain will remain a ‘common travel area’ as they have been since 1923. Whatever happens between the UK and continental EU countries, the special arrangements between these two islands will stay in place.

Not just because there is so much travel between Ireland and Britain, but because Northern Ireland must also be taken into the equation.

So when I booked a flight from Gatwick to Dublin for today, I assumed that the common travel area protocols would be operational again. Britain is easing out of lockdown, and travel arrangements are opening up with continental Europe – no problem to travel to France, Germany or Italy. Surely Ireland was in closer alignment with this common travel area.