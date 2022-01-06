I wanted to adopt but was refused so instead I rescued animals. Now the Pope thinks I’m ‘selfish’

As someone with seven dogs and no children, I obviously eye-rolled to Heaven when Pope Francis commented on people who choose to have pets and remain child-free.

That might be the nearest I get to the celestial paradise, if God’s representative on earth has anything to do with it.

I’m obviously destined instead for eternal damnation in the pit of Hell with all the other “selfish” pet-owners currently displeasing the pontiff.

The Pope feels that keeping pets instead of becoming parents is “a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity.”

I believe that the very essence of humanity is choosing to love and care for the creatures with whom we share this earth and over whom we have complete dominion.

I would also suggest that smacking children takes away our humanity, but the Pope backed this disciplinary tool in 2015, providing the child's "dignity" is maintained.

Andrea Smith with her dogs. Photo: Mark Condren

Andrea Smith with her dogs. Photo: Mark Condren

But sure what would I know, as I’m a selfish, child-free person.

All of my pets have suffered cruelty or difficulty in the past. Noah the white German shepherd was tied up, starved and mentally broken before the dedicated people at Galway SPCA saved him.

I also adopted Joey the feisty stray Chihuahua and Molly the nervous, skinny springer spaniel from them.

I have Caesar the gentle staffie, whose previous owners were evicted, and Toby, whose mother came to me as a pregnant stray. Freddie the pitbull was handed to me as a tiny flea-ridden puppy by two young boys who couldn't keep him.

Then there’s Rosie the 7lb Jack Russell, who still freezes in fear when picked up as someone used to beat her. She is never two inches from my side and loves me with every inch of her tiny body.

They love me fiercely and unconditionally, even though they were let down, ill-treated, unwanted and injured by other people.

They still forgive us humans and I love all of them with all my heart.

Even if I am on my 15th set of sofas in 20 years and they have eaten my house from the inside out…

The Pope’s remarks are hurtful to those of us who have animals in our care instead of children. Love is beautiful and utterly vital to our emotional health, and it doesn't matter who or what you love if it brings comfort and happiness to both parties.

We consider ourselves a country of animal lovers, but animals get a terrible time at our hands.

From intensively farmed meat, horses being beaten to run faster in the name of entertainment, greyhounds being dumped if not winning, and the horrific situation around puppy farming in Ireland — our record is a shameful disgrace.

The people I respect are those wonderful, brave rescuers who pick up the pieces and try to make life better for animals — that’s real humanity.

Ironically, the Pope chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals who called all creatures his "brothers" and "sisters". Yet I never hear the pontiff calling on people to love and cherish the creatures that were also created by God.

I was educated by a brilliant order of nuns in Greenhills and count three nuns among my closest friends. They’re among the kindest, most unselfish and best people I know, dedicating themselves to helping others.

It exasperates me every time the Pope comes out with something daft that garners ridicule, as it ends up diminishing the work done on the ground by these amazing women and their compatriots around the world.

I would have loved to have children, but I’m single now and my previous relationships were not with the right people. I could have chosen to have a child by myself but the Church has never been hot on that option either.

I’m 53 now, but when I was a young woman, having a child out of wedlock was seen as the worst thing you could do and you were vilified by the Church and society.

There was not much humanity shown to young, pregnant women in Church-run Magdalene laundries, or those forced to give up their babies for the “sin” of being pregnant and unmarried.

The Pope is fretting about declining birth rates, but there was not much love given to the little babies who were born and died in the care of religious orders and were buried in septic tanks.

Maybe if the Church had focused on supporting these women in their hour of need, instead of protecting rapists and paedophiles, humanity would have been better served.

Perhaps if women were allowed to enter the priesthood, and nuns and priests could marry and have families, they could have enjoyed the “richness of fatherhood and motherhood” the Pope fears is being lost.

The Pope has suggested that people adopt children, and that is something I applied to do. I was turned down because as a single woman, my income was considered “unstable”. I could have given a child a loving home, but I probably couldn't have afforded the huge fees, as it transpired.

Many couples can't afford to have children, but the Pope could always encourage a fairer distribution of his organisation’s wealth so that more people could afford to have children worldwide.

As I look at my little family of dogs cuddled up on the sofa, I can't help thinking that the Church should look to Francis of Assisi for inspiration.

He said: “All things of creation are children of the Father and thus brothers of man. God wants us to help animals if they need help.”

Which is just what I intend to do, whether Pope Francis approves or not.