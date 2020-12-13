I stared death in the face when I looked into van full of bombs

The Northern Ireland First Minister's letter to the Taoiseach requesting a fresh examination of allegations of collusion between the Irish State and the IRA reminds me of many things that occurred on both sides of the Border during 30 years of what we call the Troubles.

The first allegation of collusion that comes to mind culminated in the Arms Trial in Dublin 1970, when two members of the State and others were accused of trying to buy arms for the emerging Provisional IRA. All were acquitted - but the controversy continues.

Then there were the allegations of collusion made against the security forces in the North after the Dublin and Monaghan bombings and the massacre of members of the Miami Showband. Almost 45 years on, these allegations still haven't been resolved.

More recently, as mentioned by Arlene Foster, there were allegations of collusion by gardaí in the murders of RUC officers Harry Breen and Robert Buchanan, who were gunned down by the Provisional IRA as they crossed the Border following a meeting with gardaí at Dundalk.

I remember well, when reporting on the murders, the chilling moment I sat in a chair in Dundalk garda station, talking to a senior officer. From the other side of his desk, he said: 'Do you realise those two officers were sitting where you are sitting only a few hours ago.'

He was clearly very upset by what had happened, and understandably so. I recall thinking of the risk the two RUC men had taken as Dundalk at that time was known as a real Provo town - and the garda station, on a slightly elevated position, was there for all to see.

Then the rumours began to circulate that someone in the gardaí had tipped the Provos off that the two were there.

That was in 1989 - but it wasn't until 2013, after I had retired, that the Smithwick Tribunal concluded that on the balance of probabilities there was collusion involving an unidentified member or members of the force.

To date, Arlene Foster told Micheál Martin, no further action had been taken. In response, the Taoiseach has pointed out that the Irish Government had initiated the inquiry into the Dundalk murders, yet the British government had not followed through on an agreement to hold an inquiry into allegations of collusion in the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Allegations of who knew what and when followed the Omagh bombing in 1998, in which 29 people were killed and many others injured.

My wife, Fran, and I and our youngest daughter, Simone, had passed through Omagh the previous day. 'There, but for the grace of God...' The so-called Real IRA managed to plant a car bomb in the crowded town in spite of the efforts of security forces on both sides of the Border. Attempts by the dissidents to carry out such an attack had been thwarted by gardaí on six or seven occasions when they seized stolen cars loaded with explosives.

I remember reporting on one such seizure. The car bomb had been discovered hidden in a hay barn on an unoccupied farm in the Hackballscross area of Co Louth.

When it had been defused, I could see the boot was full of explosive material. Wires led through to the area of the gear lever where the driver could activate the bomb and get away before it detonated.

When the organisation realised that an informant was giving information to the gardaí about the stolen cars they were using, they loaded the next one with explosives across the border in the North - and that was the one that got through to Omagh.

Following the atrocity, allegations were made that security forces on both sides of the Border, and in Britain, too, had information that could have prevented the blast - allegations I found surprising, in view of the previous bombs that had been intercepted by gardaí.

Ms Foster described as disgraceful, and rightly so, the tweet by the Sinn Féin TD for Laois-Offaly, Brian Stanley, about the IRA bombing at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in Co Down, in 1979, in which 18 British soldiers were killed.

In 1989, I reported on another bomb discovered by gardaí just across from Warrenpoint. It was in a van in the garage of a bungalow above the village of Omeath. Before the army bomb disposal people arrived, I had an opportunity to look into the van, but all I could see were steel oil drums. Little did I realise that I was looking death in the face.

For when the bomb experts came, they discovered that there were in fact three steel drums which had been made into a huge 1,500lb bomb. All had been filled with home-made explosives and linked to one another by detonating fuse. The detonating unit had also been fitted with an anti-handling device.

Realising the danger posed by the bomb, the army sealed off a large area and took five families to safety. I then watched from another house as the soldiers slowly drove the van and its bomb up a narrow road to a field in the foothills of the Cooley Mountains, where they blew it up.

When I look back, I think of that day when I looked death in the face and lived to tell the tale. Somebody somewhere had colluded with someone, otherwise the huge bomb would not have been discovered and many innocent victims would not have been as lucky as I was.

But what was the target? It was 10 years to the day after the bombing at Narrow Water that the van bomb was found. Could the bombers have been planning a second Narrow Water? I often wonder.

Tom McCaughren is a former RTÉ security correspondent