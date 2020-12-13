| 6.2°C Dublin

I stared death in the face when I looked into van full of bombs

Tom McCaughren

Allegations of collusion awaken old memories of atrocities on both sides for Tom McCaughren

Gonzalo Cavedo in Omagh on August 15, 1998, with a child on his shoulders. Beside them is the Vauxhall Cavalier containing a bomb, which went off moments later. The man and child in the photo survived; the photographer, Rocio Abad Ramos, did not Expand

Gonzalo Cavedo in Omagh on August 15, 1998, with a child on his shoulders. Beside them is the Vauxhall Cavalier containing a bomb, which went off moments later. The man and child in the photo survived; the photographer, Rocio Abad Ramos, did not

The Northern Ireland First Minister's letter to the Taoiseach requesting a fresh examination of allegations of collusion between the Irish State and the IRA reminds me of many things that occurred on both sides of the Border during 30 years of what we call the Troubles.

The first allegation of collusion that comes to mind culminated in the Arms Trial in Dublin 1970, when two members of the State and others were accused of trying to buy arms for the emerging Provisional IRA. All were acquitted - but the controversy continues.

Then there were the allegations of collusion made against the security forces in the North after the Dublin and Monaghan bombings and the massacre of members of the Miami Showband. Almost 45 years on, these allegations still haven't been resolved.

