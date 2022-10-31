I should have turned off ‘The Exorcist’ – I’m still checking under the bed four days later

Who doesn’t like a decent scare now and then – a “boo!” moment to give the old heart a proper jolt? Then again, it isn’t always such a good idea.

Giddy with the prospect of Halloween on the horizon and having the house to myself the other evening, my hand guided the television remote to The Exorcist, a 50-year-old film that still reigns supreme as the absolute scariest of the entire horror genre.

After 10 minutes, I should have known better and hit the off button, but instead I stuck with it to the final terrifying moment. I’m still checking under the bed four days later.

As a veteran of slasher flicks such as A Nightmare On Elm Street, Friday the 13th and even Halloween itself, the multiple shock jumps and buckets of fake blood never sent my heart rate anywhere over normal.

But because The Exorcist plots a dark reality still all too relevant in 2022, it’s the foolish person who’d laugh it off as Hollywood fantasy. Levitation, foul language, green bile spewing and a head-turning 360 degree wheelie – it’s no wonder they had emergency ambulances parked outside New York cinemas when the film first opened in 1973.

Author William Peter Blatty based his novel on a genuine 1949 exorcism in Missouri of a 13-year-old boy. “The demon’s target is not the possessed,” he explained. “It is at us, the observers – to make us despair, to reject our humanity and see ourselves as bestial, vile and putrescent.”

While this evening’s parade of ghosts and ghouls will see thousands of happy Halloween kids donning fake fangs and witches’ hats, the adults among us might be wise to remember that evil remains an insidious force even in our modern and sophisticated world.

According to the International Association of Exorcists, comprising 400 Catholic priests, the level of demonic activity across the globe is now “a pastoral emergency”.

Satanic chaos is all around us, it seems, just waiting to slither in an open window and incarcerate our souls.

Such has been the demand for exorcisms internationally that the Vatican recently launched a dedicated course, attracting hundreds of priests from 50 countries intent on learning how to identify demonic possession and the rituals needed for expelling it. Pope Francis recently declared: “The devil is present right here, even in the 21st century. We must not be naive, and learn from the gospel how to fight against Satan.”

Meanwhile, I’ll happily answer the door this evening to the raucous multitudes of trick or treaters – but casting a wary eye over my shoulder to deeper dangers lurking in the Halloween gloom.