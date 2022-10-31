| 12.2°C Dublin

I should have turned off ‘The Exorcist’ – I’m still checking under the bed four days later

John Daly

Swedish-French actor Max von Sydow as Father Merrin in a scene from the 1973 film 'The Exorcist'. Photo: Reuters Expand

Who doesn’t like a decent scare now and then – a “boo!” moment to give the old heart a proper jolt? Then again, it isn’t always such a good idea.

Giddy with the prospect of Halloween on the horizon and having the house to myself the other evening, my hand guided the television remote to The Exorcist, a 50-year-old film that still reigns supreme as the absolute scariest of the entire horror genre.

