I see New York now through an older man’s eyes, my body doing battle with the stresses of life

Eugene O'Brien

The first time I ever put my foot on a New York pavement I was stepping out of a taxi on Bleecker Street in Greenwich village. It was 1987. I went back to the same spot the other week, over 35 years later, just to have a look. Through different eyes. In totally different circumstances.

Back then, I was about to embark on a mad six-week journey around the country with a mate from college. This time I was here with my girlfriend to see a play I wrote, which was being staged at a theatre in Midtown Manhattan, near Central Park.

