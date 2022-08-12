| 15.3°C Dublin

I overstayed my US visa 26 years ago, and now my family must go on €15,000 Mexico trip without me

Dawn O'Shea

If the pandemic has taught me anything, it’s that the time we spend with the people we love is precious, because life is fleeting. There is a finite amount of time in which we get the opportunity to make the kind of memories that last a lifetime.

This is why I have cleaned out the savings account and taken out a loan to pay for a €15,000 one-time-only trip to Mexico for myself, himself, my three kids and my mum to meet up with my brother, sisters and little nephew who live in the US.

