I need sleep — I’ve become a night-time valet for a demanding child. This must be what it feels like to work for Mariah Carey

Tanya Sweeney

Close

A decade ago, my 4am conversations were often held in nightclub toilets or the kitchens of parties. I was probably squinting into a mirror, eyeliner smudged and handbag contents akimbo, and a bit locked, as I’d tell some random stranger, “No, YOU are amazhing. Sherioushly, come find me on Fashebook! We are going to be friends! I can feel it in my watershshshs!”

Fast forward via time’s giant wheel to the present day, and these are what my 4am conversations are like:

“MUMMY!”

