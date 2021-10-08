A decade ago, my 4am conversations were often held in nightclub toilets or the kitchens of parties. I was probably squinting into a mirror, eyeliner smudged and handbag contents akimbo, and a bit locked, as I’d tell some random stranger, “No, YOU are amazhing. Sherioushly, come find me on Fashebook! We are going to be friends! I can feel it in my watershshshs!”

Fast forward via time’s giant wheel to the present day, and these are what my 4am conversations are like:

“MUMMY!”

“Yes?” (runs down the corridor before the squawking gets out of control)

“I am AWAKE.”

“I can see that. What’s the matter? You need to keep sleeping. It’s still the middle of the night.”

“I can’t find my dodie. I need a drink. I don’t like this blanket. I want the lights on. I want the light off. I need a pee.” Or, if all of these avenues have been exhausted, the two-year-old will blame her bedfellow, the teddy bear: “I don’t want to sleep with Pinky. I want Polar Bear instead.” Polar Bear, who hasn’t been seen since June. If pushing my buttons were an Olympic sport, this child would be decorated to the oxters.

How did this happen? How did I become a night-time valet to the most exacting and demanding child I’ve ever met? Is this what working for Mariah Carey feels like?

All I know is that I haven’t had an unbroken night’s sleep in months. I can fully understand why sleep deprivation is a form of torture, once used by the CIA. Allegedly.

I was told that she would be sleeping through the night by now. “Once kids get up and running, they sleep all night,” someone once said. “In fact, they’ll sleep on so late that you’ll wake up in the morning and panic that they’re NOT awake.”

I’m looking forward to that day coming. But for the sake of my sanity, what I need to know is when. I spend the days trying to tire my child out with playgrounds, walks and trampolines. None of it works. Our night-time routine would put the turn-down service at a seven-star hotel to shame. There are lavender baths. There are stories upon stories. There are chamomile plug-ins. There are cuddles and kisses and whisperings of sweet dreams. There’s even a Himalayan salt lamp in the picture, for God’s sake. I am still trying to recreate the exact conditions — the pyjamas, the room temperature, the combination of stories — that, one blissful night, sent my daughter off on a full night’s sleep. I haven’t been able to replicate them since, mainly because I’m too tired to remember.

The blistering irony of all of this is that the week before I gave birth, I sat on the sofa, huge and uncomfortable, and willed the child to evacuate my body. I couldn’t wait for her to arrive. A week into my maternity leave, I was already bored with reality TV. The hospital bag was packed, and I’d had the requisite last hurrahs with friends. What I didn’t think to do was to sleep, to save up my slumber, and to savour every delicious moment of being properly out for the count. I think of that week often.

By 8pm, all that is left for my husband and I to do is flop on the sofa. It’s like we are washed ashore every evening, like how cabin crew must feel after a packed, 15-hour flight. It’s a feeling that somehow hasn’t abated since the newborn days. The truth sits unspoken between us: isn’t this meant to get easier the older she gets?

After we catch our breath (there are always a few more visits to the child’s bedroom, especially if the turn-down service is a bit three-stars-on-TripAdvisor for her liking), then comes the revenge eating. We keep a fairly clean-eating ship during the daytime, but once our daughter’s back is turned, we feel it our duty — nay, our very right — to absolutely horse into a huge bag of sweets, or crisps, or a cake in front of the TV. We take this hour or two of ‘adult time’ very seriously, in that we carry on in a way that we can’t during the daytime. Occasionally, our daughter will find the odd M&M that has escaped down the side of the sofa, or we will have overlooked the proper disposal of a Dairy Milk wrapper. “What’s this?” she will ask, holding up the item in question with an innocence that breaks my heart, and it makes me feel like I’ve been running a night-time Prohibition speakeasy.

I’ve been reminded that, as kids get older, you swap out one set of nocturnal issues for another. There are the nights that they need lifts or forget their keys, or you wait for them to come home safely from being out. The general consensus is that the time between age six and 10 is a sweet spot for sleeping through the night. It will get better at some point, I’ve been told. Trust me when I say I can’t wait.