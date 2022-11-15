| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I measure my life in World Cup finals but gobsmacking decision to hand Qatar this one means I won’t be watching

Frank Coughlan

A giant-sized replica of the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Photo: Reuters/John Sibley Expand

Close

A giant-sized replica of the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Photo: Reuters/John Sibley

A giant-sized replica of the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Photo: Reuters/John Sibley

A giant-sized replica of the World Cup trophy outside the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar. Photo: Reuters/John Sibley

We all measure out our life’s achievements and challenges in different ways. It could be by the decade, big-oh birthdays or family benchmarks.

Hitting 30 can be a game-changer for some, others the birth of a child. These are the moments where life can be said to take a fork in the road.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy