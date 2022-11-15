I measure my life in World Cup finals but gobsmacking decision to hand Qatar this one means I won’t be watching

We all measure out our life’s achievements and challenges in different ways. It could be by the decade, big-oh birthdays or family benchmarks.

Hitting 30 can be a game-changer for some, others the birth of a child. These are the moments where life can be said to take a fork in the road.

I’m a much simpler beast. I count down my life in handy, easy-to-track, reliable cycles.

So whenever it is necessary for me to rewind and pinpoint an event in the spreadsheet of my life, I do it by World Cups.

They come around every four years and neatly put order on a past I would find it otherwise hard to catalogue and file.

The first one I recall is 1966. That “they-think-it’s-all-over” moment freezes my childhood into a single frame. The Pye television in the corner bringing the greatest show on earth into my life for the first time.

I also watched the glorious Mexico jamboree of four years later in black and white. But I can only remember the dazzling brilliance of Pele and Gerson in blazing, glorious technicolour.

I was a brand new father in 1986 when Maradona slalomed his way through England’s defence to score the most famous goal in the tournament’s bejewelled history.

Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup after Argentina's 3-2 final victory over West Germany in 1986

Italia 90 needs no introduction, even if – in objective terms – it was the least aesthetically pleasing World Cup of them all. No need either to remind anyone of the Giants Stadium four years later. Or of the Saipan civil war, just after the centuries swapped over.

My life has been signposted by this event’s whims and glories, magic moments and controversies. Challenge me with a match, goal or shoot-out and I’ll tell you where I was that particular summer.

Out-of-season Qatar 2022 is now upon us and I should be counting down the days. I should have gathered up all the glossy supplements, pinned a match-by-match poster to the kitchen wall, organised the family sweep. Oh, and got the beer in.

But I have done none of those things. The truth is I’m not counting at all. I’m not even sure when it kicks off, who’s in which group, who’s playing who.

The reasons have been endlessly well-aired everywhere.

Simply, a totalitarian statelet with an abject record on human rights should never have been allowed bid for the greatest show on earth, let alone host it.

Even in a world awash with sportswashing, gifting the World Cup to this filthy-rich oil nation was an act of gobsmacking cynicism.

Russia, of course, had annexed Crimea four years before it hosted the World Cup in 2018. But when Moscow won the bid in 2010 it was still living a convincing lie.

Surely only states with at least tenuous links to democratic, civilised norms should be invited to bid for the world’s big sporting spectaculars in the first place.

Sadly, I don’t care which nation wins the tournament.

The truth is that football has already lost.