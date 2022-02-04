I love that the driving test is hard to pass. It makes the victory seem sweeter

Ahead of the driving test, everyone has their own words of wisdom. “They’re only human,” says one friend of the testers. “If you need to, just try imagining them in their underwear.”

“Remember that everyone that ever did the test was nervous, and the testers will factor that in,” offers another.

And the best yet: “Think of all the absolute blundering idiots that have a driving license. If they can do it, you can.”

I had a hard time believing that last bit. In the 1990s and Noughties, when I was in my teens and 20s, I’d failed the driving test a number of times. The first time, I burst into tears when I went left instead of right. The second time, I burst into tears when I nearly collided with a bus on the Ballymun Road. You get the gist.

There was nothing for it but to become a proud non-driver. Public transport was brilliant, and what did a city dweller like me need a car for anyway? The money I saved on motor tax, insurance and petrol, I could use on taking a taxi if I ever needed to. I’d watch as some of my friends would start off driving in small, dinky cars before eventually graduating onto gas-guzzling hybrid SUVs, a trapping of suburbia. “Soccer moms,” I’d think, a bit unkindly.

But God help you if you’re a parent or a suburban dweller without a set of wheels. Last summer, it took us five hours to take a trip to Galway that would ordinarily have taken two in a car. A few months ago, my daughter needed to be taken to A&E, and it involved a complicated scheme that included taxis, a travel car seat and lifts generously offered by my sister-in-law (oh, how I hate to rely on lifts. Nothing makes me feel more like a teenager). I envied the people who could split off on day trips in their own car, not having to heed anyone else’s schedules or any bus company’s timetables. The time had come to remove the metaphorical stone from my boot.

I’d taken my first driving lesson in a quarter of a century, and was surprised at how nervous I felt. At 18, I could pootle around Dublin’s city centre in my mother’s Honda Civic, day or night, without a bother on me. In your 40s, you become more risk-averse, and certainly more aware that you have a serious, potential weapon under your bum every time you get into a car.

A dozen lessons in, and I was ready to take the test — sort of. Any minor mid-lesson hazard would knock me off my perch, and I’d hyperventilate for the rest of the hour. My instructor and I agreed that there was no problem with my driving, but my nerves would definitely fail this test on my behalf. (But then, I’ve always been the type of person to fully buckle under scrutiny, or in any test situation).

And so it came to pass on the morning of the test. I hadn’t slept a wink in the previous two nights, turning the test route and its potential tricky spots over and over in my head. By the time the tester asked me to identify the first road sign, I was in a heap, drawing a blank time and time again. He then asked me how to check engine oil. I could feel the tears coming.

“You pull out the dipstick and wipe it first…” I managed, before I fully broke down in tears. Well, that was that, I figured. I’d officially psyched myself out.

I felt completely defeated and drained by the time I put the key in the ignition. I then cut out on my first roundabout. Ironically, things only got better, because I’d assumed I’d failed the test, and I was now just using this half-hour as a practice run. When we got back to the test centre, I managed to park in two spaces before slowly straightening myself up.

The tester asked me to come into the office to find the results of the test. I just wanted to get the ignominy over with, get home and reapply as quickly as possible. When he said, ‘Congratulations, you passed,’ I was the very dictionary definition of shock. You’ll never guess what? There were more tears.

Don’t get me wrong. I love that the Irish driving test is hard to pass. It reassures me that most drivers on the road have been held to a high standard. But I know so many people who have failed the test five, six, or seven times. What was once a stone in the boot becomes an Everest, an Achilles heel. It does make the victory seem all the sweeter.

You might be reading this as someone who passed the driving test first time, wondering what the fuss is about. Yet you might, like me, have been utterly cowed and felled by this seemingly simple milestone. To which I say: keep the faith. Believe in yourself. And don’t worry about thinking of anyone in their underwear. If I can get there, anyone can.