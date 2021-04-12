I live in Dublin city centre and the smell of pee-soaked pavement has become the new normal

I was using the ATM on Harry Street a few weekends ago when I felt someone lingering in my periphery.

Turning around, I saw a man in his late fifties who seemed to be fixated by the red-brick facade of Bruxelle’s pub.

At first, I couldn’t understand why this Dublin pub had rendered him motionless. Then I realised he was urinating against it.

The man didn’t appear to be drunk. His M&S shopping bag suggested that he hadn’t come into town for a feed of plastic-cup pints. His sensible footwear suggested that he wasn’t exactly au fait with the business of public urination.

When our eyes met, he didn’t seem brutish or unrepentant, as people who urinate in public often are. On the contrary, he seemed ashamed.

I thought about the man afterwards and wondered what other options he had. He could have taken his place in the queue for the public toilets that have been installed at the top of Grafton Street, and waited for one of two urinals and a cubicle to become available.

That seems like the obvious, civilised option, but on a sunny Saturday in the city, that queue can be 100-people long.

And what if he couldn’t wait that long? Maybe he had an enlarged prostate (common in men over the age of 50). Maybe he just really needed to go.

On a busy day in Dublin city centre (and yes, there are still some busy days), waiting for a toilet has become a leg-twisting endurance test of music festival proportions.

And let’s not forget that some people have a greater urgency than others. Urinary incontinence and bladder weakness after giving birth are common conditions, and the current facilities for those who need quick access to a toilet are shamefully inadequate. As for new parents who might need to change a nappy, can you imagine queuing for half an hour with a screaming infant?

Much has been written on the lack of public toilets in Dublin, but the fallout has to be seen to be believed. Rivulets of urine meander along every laneway. The bushes in St Stephen’s Green park are constantly rustling.

A friend who lives in Portobello says he’s starting to see women peeing in public. I live in the centre of the city and the smell of pee-soaked pavement has become part of my new normal.

The city is slowly becoming a public urinal as the council gets itself into a bureaucratic tangle over what should be an easy fix.

Surely it would only take a matter of days to install some Amsterdam-style public urinals, but perhaps the issue isn’t about planning and infrastructure at all. Perhaps the real issue is public messaging.

The city centre is closed but parts of it remain wink-wink open. You can buy takeaway food but you have to sit in a doorway or a park to eat it. You can buy pints from hatches but you have to drink them “at home” — whatever that means. You’re not supposed to congregate in large groups, unless it’s a sunny day and you’re drinking cans along the canal.

Those who haven’t been in town for a while might be surprised to learn that people continue to come into the city to drink outside their favourite (closed) pubs.

Yes, they are breaking the rules. Yes, yes, your granny etc. But it’s happening, and it’s happening at such a scale that the relevant authorities are at odds to close it down.

I could be wrong, but I would wager a bet that the lack of public toilets in Dublin city centre is considered a deterrent of sorts to this ‘anti-social’ behaviour. Those planning on coming into town to drink pints might think twice when they consider the lack of facilities, the thinking probably goes.

The thing is, they’re not really giving it a second thought (alcohol has that effect). Meanwhile, the people who come into town for a coffee and an ice cream — or a trip to M&S — are getting caught short.

Nikki Grahame and the tragic curse of anorexia

Fans of reality TV star Nikki Grahame are heartbroken to learn that she has passed away, at the age of 38, after a long and public battle with anorexia.

In an interview before her death, Grahame’s mother, Susan, spoke about the toll that lockdown had taken on her daughter’s health.

“The isolation, it’s been really hard for her, really hard,” Susan told This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. “She felt very cut off and spending too much time on her own with not enough to think about other than food and that took a grip as well.”

The interview, which took place just two weeks before Nikki’s death, raised awareness around the rise in eating disorders during the pandemic. Lockdown has led to an increase in symptoms and many people with eating disorders are struggling to access specialist treatment.

Nikki’s death is devastating, especially for those who followed her battle or contributed to the fundraiser for her treatment. But hopefully it can lead to something positive and highlight the crushing impact that lockdown is having on people with eating disorders, and the pressure that support services are under to treat them.

Nikki Grahame passed away, at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia

Nikki Grahame passed away, at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia

No country for old women

According to Goldie Hawn’s character in The First Wives’ Club, there are three ages for women in Hollywood: “Babe, District Attorney, and Driving Miss Daisy”.

This immortal line must have crossed actress Carrie-Anne Moss’s mind when she was offered the role of a grandmother the day after her 40th birthday.

“I may be exaggerating a bit, but it happened overnight,” she revealed during a recent public talk on ageing. “I went from being a girl to the mother to beyond the mother.”

And people wonder why their favourite stars ‘succumb’ to cosmetic surgery…

