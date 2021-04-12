| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I live in Dublin city centre and the smell of pee-soaked pavement has become the new normal

Katie Byrne

There is a lack of public toilets available in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Nikki Grahame passed away, at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia Expand

Close

There is a lack of public toilets available in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

There is a lack of public toilets available in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Nikki Grahame passed away, at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia

Nikki Grahame passed away, at the age of 38, after a long battle with anorexia

/

There is a lack of public toilets available in Dublin city centre. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

I was using the ATM on Harry Street a few weekends ago when I felt someone lingering in my periphery.

Turning around, I saw a man in his late fifties who seemed to be fixated by the red-brick facade of Bruxelle’s pub.

Most Watched

Privacy