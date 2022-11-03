I know driving a car so regularly is probably wrong but I would struggle to the point of certain failure if I tried to give mine up

At what is arguably one of the worst times to do so in modern history, I have started driving a car again.

I learned to drive as soon as I turned 17, and I passed my test the day I got my Leaving Certificate results. Being able to drive at that age was not only essential relief for my parents/live-in chauffeurs, it was a right of passage and one of my first introductions to true independence. I look back now at the astonishing number of cars that we had in my teenage friendship group, sometimes at a ratio of 1:1, and am a little horrified at how much of our social lives revolved around them. (I often wonder if my child’s generation will regard such environmental excess the same way mine sees drink driving and not wearing seat belts? But I digress.)

For most of the last decade, I’ve had the luxury of being car free, mainly because I’ve lived in cities for the bones of 10 years. But life is more suburban now, and the coos of doting grandparents trying to lure us down the country are getting more frequent and less subtle by the week. Standing at the bus stop near the creche one rainy day carrying my own work bag, a changing bag, and a small boy who was aggressively shaking me down for the snacks in my coat pocket, I got the strong sense that it may be time to start driving again.

The problem with cars is that they are like credit cards. You can approach them the same way I have tried to gingerly return to the wheel, firmly believing that this will be a contingency, an alternative, a little backup for when I really need it. But once a car gets into your life, you can quickly lose control of your reliance on it. The convenience of a car often makes it supreme, and before I realised it, I started to feel that I needed the car most days. “Sorry to Eamon Ryan,” I text a friend from the unbelievably convenient Dart park and ride one rainy weekday morning, “but I love my car now.”

Here is my concern. My little modern car research project, with a sample of one, has so far shown that a car’s usefulness can endure even the most severe penalties — both financial and moral. As the euro and cents tick and spin on the petrol pump like a Las Vegas slot machine, still my bond with the car deepens. (As someone who hasn’t really bought diesel since 2012, you can only imagine the kind of shocks I’ve had on forecourts over the last couple of weeks.)

And the moral quandaries are obvious. I’m getting back into the car right at the time when it’s pretty much government policy to coax everyone out of them, and rightly so. The very last thing we need at this point in the climate emergency is more drivers.

I think the only way to move away from cars is to concede that what will ultimately be the harder thing to do will also be the right thing to do.

Then there’s the issue of safety. Perhaps it’s because I didn’t drive for such a long time, or because I originally learned to do so at a point when I was intoxicated by that invincibility teenagers think they have. But to me now, the might and power of a car — the potential for lethal loss of control — feels kind of scary. Every time I buckle my son in, I marvel at all the expense and engineering that’s required before we feel comfortable putting a small person in a car: five-point harnesses, Isofixes and big ensconcing bucket seats that make it look like we’re launching them to space rather than driving them to creche.

And in the dark evening, as I edge the car into the estate with my teeth on edge and the steering wheel gripped, the dipped beams catch children scooting and running and toddling home. Driving slow enough to stall, I’m convinced that there is something very wrong about small people having to navigate around potentially deadly machines within the narrow winding corners of housing estates.

But despite knowing intellectually that driving a car so regularly, on balance, is probably wrong — I know already that I would struggle to the point of certain failure if I tried to give mine up. And I think that is because up until now, we have made the mistake of framing our plans to move away from cars as a straight swap of convenience. We all agree that of course we will give up driving, we’d love to! And will gladly do so, as soon as the State introduces an, as yet, unidentified public transport system that is just as convenient as having access to our own personal vehicle on demand.

Like a lot of climate justice measures, when we talk about ditching cars, we don’t talk too much about the fact that it will be inconvenient and annoying and will probably make some people’s lives a little worse.

Perhaps this comes from well-founded fears that if climate measures are too unpopular, the public will lose interest in the movement as a whole. The reality is that getting people to leave their cars is a hard sell. Pretending that is a simple or even pleasant thing to do patronises such huge swathes of the population that it dooms any prospect of coaxing those people out of their cars from the outset. I think most people neither adore their car nor feel enslaved by it — it’s just handy. I think the only way to move away from them is to concede that what will ultimately be the harder thing to do will also be the right thing to do.