| -0.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I implore my fellow Republicans to finally do the right thing – and convict Trump

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021...FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo...A Expand

Close

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021...FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo...A

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021...FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo...A

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on January 6, 2021...FILE PHOTO: A mob of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump fight with members of law enforcement at a door they broke open as they storm the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo/File Photo...A

Adam Kinzinger

WInston Churchill famously said: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” All Americans, but especially my fellow Republicans, should remember this wisdom during the Senate’s trial of former president Donald Trump.

I say this as a lifelong Republican who voted to impeach Mr Trump last month. Virtually all my colleagues on the right side of the aisle took the opposite path. Most felt it was a waste of time – political theatre that distracted from bigger issues. The overwhelming majority of Senate Republicans appear to feel the same way about conviction.

But this isn’t a waste of time. It’s a matter of accountability. If the GOP doesn’t take a stand, the chaos of the past few months, and the past four years, could quickly return.

Most Watched

Privacy