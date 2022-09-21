| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I hope Charles will not be able to keep his opinions to himself

Sinead Ryan

Princess Diana had a fairytale wedding in 1981 Expand

Close

Princess Diana had a fairytale wedding in 1981

Princess Diana had a fairytale wedding in 1981

Princess Diana had a fairytale wedding in 1981

I was a young teenager when the then Prince Charles married his first wife, Diana – the one who was supposed to be queen. Hopes were high for the 30-year-old who had left things awfully late in finding an aristocratic virgin – both then requirements for a future consort. He wasn’t helped by the fact he was already hopelessly in love with another, highly unsuitable woman.

A woman “with a past”, as aristos delicately put it. “Not in a state of grace”, our own hierarchy would probably have said.

More On King Charles III

Most Watched

Privacy