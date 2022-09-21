I hope Charles will not be able to keep his opinions to himself

I was a young teenager when the then Prince Charles married his first wife, Diana – the one who was supposed to be queen. Hopes were high for the 30-year-old who had left things awfully late in finding an aristocratic virgin – both then requirements for a future consort. He wasn’t helped by the fact he was already hopelessly in love with another, highly unsuitable woman.

A woman “with a past”, as aristos delicately put it. “Not in a state of grace”, our own hierarchy would probably have said.

Anyhow, on that summer morning in 1981, none of this was known. It was “the stuff of fairytales”, as the Archbishop of Canterbury put it.

Her face was “already on the tea towels”, Diana’s sisters told her when she wanted to back out, uncertain of the marriage that awaited her, having found out about her royal fiance’s true love before her wedding day.

None of the 750 million people worldwide who watched on TV, me included, witnessed anything but a beautiful princess marrying her prince in a fluffy white confection that dwarfed her tiny frame. It was joy, happiness and love and, for the British, the establishment finally re-establishing itself to order.

In a Britain at odds with itself during the 1970s, a militant working class had surged, with three million unemployed and strikes and riots on the streets. A revitalised Labour began to thrive during Margaret Thatcher’s tenure.

We’ve always had something of an odd relationship with the British royal family, for obvious reasons steeped in our shared, unequal and sometimes violent history.

But since that royal wedding 41 years ago, we have discovered we are well able to hold two thoughts in our head – the celebrity that was Diana’s sparkle and the dichotomy and anachronism that is a monarchy.

I’ve followed, enjoyed and been fascinated by the soap opera ever since. I’ve bought the magazines, lapped up the spectacle and sat glued to subsequent births, marriages and deaths.

As that unhappy and hesitant bridegroom now begins his own reign, never has a king been better prepared, with the one person

by his side capable of helping him to make

it a success, the excellent Queen Consort Camilla.

We will always have an uneasy eye on the strangeness of our nearest neighbours and there will be many who wish Charles ill, or at least will watch with schadenfreude as his wayward government trips itself up while his subjects suffer the consequences.

He will not, unlike his mother, be able to keep his many opinions to himself.

His first visit as king to Belfast last week was evidence of that as he pointedly “queried” whether Sinn Fein was now the biggest party in the North.

I wish him well and hope his visits to Ireland will be more frequent. He has committed to visiting all 32 counties. We can show him, after all, how a successful independent nation, 100 post-colonial years later, can survive, thrive and remain friends. The UK needs as many as it can get, after all.