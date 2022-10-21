| 13.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I have been bad at remembering faces my whole life — but it still stings to be on the receiving end

Tanya Sweeney

'All I can say is that I'm glad there's a name for forgetting a face' (Picture posed) Expand

Close

'All I can say is that I'm glad there's a name for forgetting a face' (Picture posed)

'All I can say is that I'm glad there's a name for forgetting a face' (Picture posed)

'All I can say is that I'm glad there's a name for forgetting a face' (Picture posed)

The English language is wonderful. I love when I happen upon obscure words that neatly describe everyday, relatable feelings. Leucocholy is defined as “a state of feeling that accompanies preoccupation with trivial and insipid diversions”. Anhedonia describes an absence of pleasure felt during something that normally gives you pleasure.

This week, I learned a new one: prosopagnosia. I nearly fell over when I realised there was a word in the English language that describes something I’d been experiencing for as long as I can remember. Prosopagnosia is also called “face blindness”, or an inability to recognise familiar faces. In its most severe and serious iteration, those diagnosed have difficulty in recognising their immediate family members when seen outside of an expected context. I’m lucky that I have only a mild version of this, but still.

Most Watched

Privacy