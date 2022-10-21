I have been bad at remembering faces my whole life — but it still stings to be on the receiving end

The English language is wonderful. I love when I happen upon obscure words that neatly describe everyday, relatable feelings. Leucocholy is defined as “a state of feeling that accompanies preoccupation with trivial and insipid diversions”. Anhedonia describes an absence of pleasure felt during something that normally gives you pleasure.

This week, I learned a new one: prosopagnosia. I nearly fell over when I realised there was a word in the English language that describes something I’d been experiencing for as long as I can remember. Prosopagnosia is also called “face blindness”, or an inability to recognise familiar faces. In its most severe and serious iteration, those diagnosed have difficulty in recognising their immediate family members when seen outside of an expected context. I’m lucky that I have only a mild version of this, but still.

I knew I was bad at remembering people, but a moment last weekend really gave me pause for thought. I was sitting in a café when a familiar-ish face rounded the corner. Familiar-ish from where, I wasn’t sure. I lifted my hand to wave, then faltered. I decided that I didn’t recognise the person, after all. It was only when my three-year-old daughter began waving happily to her that I realised it was my childminder. The woman to whom I have entrusted the care of my only child, five days a week, for well over a year. All I can say is, I’m glad there’s an actual name for it.

Read More

I’d long referred to this simply as “me being utterly crap with faces”. Because the problem with being face blind is that you quickly build a reputation for rudeness. And boy, does this get me into a load of bother.

I’ve blanked on actual blood relatives; people who changed my nappy as an infant. I’ve met old work colleagues and not recognised them, despite them having a hugely affectionate anecdote about me to hand. I once playfully leapt on a friend in a swimming pool, only to realise that the ambushee wasn’t my friend at all. I have had my husband’s friends knock on our front door, only to be greeted with the blank stare usually reserved for people trying to sell you double glazing.

It’s deeply unpleasant, for everyone involved. We all hate not being recognised. Because when you do this, what you are effectively telegraphing to someone is that they are unremarkable. Barely worth committing to memory. No one wants to feel as though they are forgettable.

Think of how special it is when someone remembers your name, or details from your life after a long absence. I’m told by other journalists that the singer Daniel O’Donnell is exceptional in that regard, remembering the faces and names of people he has met, even briefly, years previously. Now, think of the opposite of that lovely, sparkling feeling, because that’s where I’m at.

Nothing strikes dread into my heart more quickly than an unfamiliar face heading straight for me, greeting me by name. I’ve learned to brazen it out and play along a bit, referring to them as ‘lovey’ or ‘darling’ until they say something that will jump-start something in my brain.

Is it laziness? Stupidity? Plain absent-mindedness? Has the filing cabinet in my brain where I file people’s faces run out of space? I’ve tried to reason that thanks to social media, our social circles are a lot wider than they used to be. We’re expected to recognise a lot more people than before.

I interview dozens of people a month. I spent most of my twenties “out out”, meaning I was meeting a huge swathe of new people all the time, often while on my third glass of wine. My Facebook friendship group is full of people I met through friends 12 years ago, or met on holiday, or did a creative writing course with. In the usual run of things, these acquaintances would ebb away naturally, but now every casual acquaintance we’ve met since 2005 has been tethered to us thanks to social media.

In Ireland, face blindness gets even more complicated. Is this just a person you’ve seen around a few times? Did you meet them drunk in a club bathroom at 3am in your twenties, and swear for evermore that you’d be great mates from here on out? Is the person you can’t recognise the waiter from that restaurant you like a lot, or your cousin’s son?

And I know how terrible and humiliating it can feel to be on the receiving end of this kind of a blank. At an industry dinner in Belfast, I sat next to a well-known journalist, and one I’d met a few times before. He was deathly hungover, and had absolutely no energy to keep up any pretences. He too was drawing a big fat blank. “Nope,” he shrugged, when I told him my name.

“I sat next to you at this exact same dinner last year,” I reminded him. I thought back to the bonding conversations we had 12 months prior. Did they mean nothing?

He thought for a bit. “Still nope,” he said. I admired the lack of pretension — genuinely, it takes cojones to do away with social politesse like that — but it still stung. Everyone likes to feel as though they are memorable and special, or at least made a good impression, and I am no exception. There’s probably a single word for that exact sentiment. I’m looking forward to finding out what it is.