I hate lateness – I’d rather get root canal surgery or drop my phone in my soup than run for a train

Tanya Sweeney

'If I arrive five minutes late, it&rsquo;s because of something that is absolutely out of my hands' Expand

'If I arrive five minutes late, it&rsquo;s because of something that is absolutely out of my hands'

I know heavily pregnant women are prone to moving a bit more slowly, and famous people like to make an entrance, but still. Earlier this month, R&B star Rihanna arrived late to a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, knowing full well that Dior’s AW22 offering wouldn’t go ahead without her.

As the flashbulbs popped and Rihanna moved through the room with the majesty of the QE2, a member of the assembled crowd told her, “You’re late!” Without breaking pace, Rihanna turned her head to the heckler. “No s**t,” she replied.

