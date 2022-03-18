I hate lateness – I’d rather get root canal surgery or drop my phone in my soup than run for a train

I know heavily pregnant women are prone to moving a bit more slowly, and famous people like to make an entrance, but still. Earlier this month, R&B star Rihanna arrived late to a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, knowing full well that Dior’s AW22 offering wouldn’t go ahead without her.

As the flashbulbs popped and Rihanna moved through the room with the majesty of the QE2, a member of the assembled crowd told her, “You’re late!” Without breaking pace, Rihanna turned her head to the heckler. “No s**t,” she replied.

It was an ice-cold clap-back, and online commentators lapped up RiRi’s sass. All I could think of was the absolute necckkkkk of her.

I hate lateness with the burning passion of a thousand suns. I would rather, if you were meeting me for lunch, you spat in my water glass or dropped your phone into my soup.

I have friends for whom unpunctuality is one of their ‘endearing’ personality quirks. I recall meeting one pal for coffee, a repeat offender, who turned up 45 minutes late with a breezy, cheerful ‘Heya!’ At the time, she lived a two-minute walk from the café, and seemed completely oblivious to my soured mood.

This, in the era of the smartphone, where it takes 30 seconds to let someone know you’re (not) on your way.

Others arrive in with excuses so elaborate that they would outrun Dan Brown’s meandering plotlines. “I’ve been locked into the bike shed by the wind.” “The broadband guy was an hour late.” “I had to top up my Leap Card.”

The more elaborate the story, the greater the likelihood they’re still at home, catching the dying minutes of Tipping Point or whatever. I often consider telling these people to come to lunch at 12pm, instead of 12.30pm, when I’ll be there, meaning that they will almost certainly get there at the ‘right’ time.

Late people come in many different forms. Some saunter in, oblivious to your creeping blood pressure. Others arrive in a flurry, scarves and hair askew, somehow believing that this is endearing and manic-pixie quirky.

Others have the absolute worst luck with public transport (I dunno, maybe factor this bad luck in next time you’re totting up your travel time). Some tell you they are just around the corner when they’re at the Red Cow roundabout.

Every single time, I have the same conversation with them. I explain patiently that my time is no less valuable than theirs, and I can’t especially afford to spend 45 minutes sitting in a café, watching the door. It reeks of inconsideration or, in some cases, passive-aggressiveness.

In turn, the perpetually late see me, the one tapping my watch, as uptight, a stickler for convention. They see being on time as a badge of servitude. It’s a no-win.

Curiously, some psychologists note that the reasons some people are always late is more complex than simple arrogance. Sometimes there’s an element of self-sabotage, or lateness is a strange form of social self-harm. Some people simply overschedule their time.

There are those who are just unreasonably optimistic about the amount of time it takes to get anywhere. Most of them believe that they’re simply innately unpunctual.

I’m definitely a ‘hurry up and wait’ kind of person. Five minutes early is on time; on time is late. If I arrive five minutes late, it’s because of something that is absolutely out of my hands, I’m completely creased with anxiety, and I’ve texted the other person way in advance.

I like to leave a two-hour window for doing absolutely bob-all at the airport before flights. Yes, I’m that person.

In the earliest days of dating my husband, he lived in Kilkenny and I in Dublin. It took an age for him to leave any house, despite me tapping my foot in almost every doorway.

I’ve lost count of the number of times we’ve had to run after a departing bus, or sprint for a train that was pulling into a station. It’s my absolute least favourite thing to do in life. I’d sooner get root canal surgery than run for a train or flight. I suspect my husband secretly enjoys it as some sort of extreme sport activity.

Research from Harvard Medical School has thrown up an interesting idea: people who are perpetually late are more likely to succeed, be healthier and live longer.

Late people, they note, have a positive and optimistic demeanour, and they found that this can “predict better health and a lower rate of death during follow-up periods of 15 to 40 years”. Which goes some way toward explaining why they’re happy enough to waste your time — they have more of their own.

It might not sound it, but I am trying to be less uptight about it. But you, my chronically late friend, need to keep up your part of the deal, too.

Stop seeing this as a simple personality flaw, or some kind of evidence of your bohemian, creative persona. That sort of leaves you off the hook, and means you can’t or won’t do a thing about it.

Let’s just start with you adding 30 minutes to the time you think it takes you to get from A to B and work from there.