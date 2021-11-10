| 9.2°C Dublin

I had one job – to pick the kids up from school. I ended up arriving 50 minutes early, sweating profusely and massively confused

Bill Linnane

My wife got a job. In reality, she got a second job, her primary one being the best/worst job in the world, that of being a mother.

There were two motivations for her getting a job — money and her own sanity. Like a lot of people who were trapped at home during the pandemic she had time to reassess her career.

Despite two decades-plus of working in retail, she had come to the conclusion that it just wasn’t worth it anymore. As an asthmatic she wasn’t especially keen to be charging back into an environment where you are dealing with dozens if not hundreds of people face to face on a daily basis. There are some things worth the salary and, with an airborne virus still out there, this particular job at this particular point in her life was not paying enough. And of course, now is the time to change lanes — it is the workers’ market.

