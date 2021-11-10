I had one job – to pick the kids up from school. I ended up arriving 50 minutes early, sweating profusely and massively confused

My wife got a job. In reality, she got a second job, her primary one being the best/worst job in the world, that of being a mother.

There were two motivations for her getting a job — money and her own sanity. Like a lot of people who were trapped at home during the pandemic she had time to reassess her career.

Despite two decades-plus of working in retail, she had come to the conclusion that it just wasn’t worth it anymore. As an asthmatic she wasn’t especially keen to be charging back into an environment where you are dealing with dozens if not hundreds of people face to face on a daily basis. There are some things worth the salary and, with an airborne virus still out there, this particular job at this particular point in her life was not paying enough. And of course, now is the time to change lanes — it is the workers’ market.

So, she pivoted into customer care and is entering a whole new world of digital telecoms. I’m too old to be a digital native, but I was enough of a lonely weirdo in my late teens that I took to the internet right off, and have spent far too much of my life there. My wife, on the other hand, is not a lonely weirdo, and is entering the digital world for the first time thanks to her job.

I only realised how different our skillsets were when she told me one evening that she had only just learned what cutting and pasting is. I built my entire career on cut and paste! The very thought of it — next thing she will tell me she doesn’t use Wikipedia as a primary source.

But what of the children, I hear you screech, surely you — a man — will not be able to assist now she is working? You’re damn straight. On her very first day of employment I had one task — pick up the six-year-old and the eight-year-old from school. It would have been fine only there was additional, complex information that came with it — that the six-year-old gets out at 1.20pm but he goes to in-school afterschool for an hour and then his brother gets out at 2.30pm; you pick up the six-year-old at his school then walk to the other school for his brother. At some point in this information permeating my enormous head it became muddled, and I ended up sprinting to the school door to collect the six-year-old at 1.30pm, apologising and sweating profusely for being late when I was in fact 50 minutes early. The carers were confused — the early arrival, the sweat, the blithering idiocy falling from my facehole — and told me they’d contact my wife to sort it out.

After that it was decided that perhaps a kindly neighbour would be better tasked with collecting my kids, as it was only a matter of time until my brain shorted out again and next time it might be that I would arrive several hours late for them.

Of course, when they come home now they have to contend with my cooking, and eat either spaghetti bolognese or chicken korma. Is there anything else there, they whine? No. You can try naan with your spag bol or you can try garlic bread with your korma, but other than that there will be no divergence from my incredible meal plan. Dessert? What the hell is that? You know what we had in my day for dessert? The Rosary. Reflect on that you ingrates.

But they don’t mind, because we are all reaping the rewards of the extra income — more money coming into the house means more breathing room for all. After the first pay packet the small two got the cinema, a trip to an indoor play area, and a barrage of chicken nuggets. The older two got a trolley dash through Penneys with me, and Indian takeaway for dinner. Simple pleasures, but ones they all had done without for some time. Granted, all the first wage packet is now gone, but still, we had our fun.

But more important than all that is that my wife has a renewed sense of purpose. Work is about more than a series of tasks and occasional remuneration, and now after 18 months of being trapped at home, she is out there making friends and learning new things, even if she occasionally has to take personal calls from afterschool carers about why her husband is so clueless.