I had a moving seat at the heart of Dublin’s parade. Now I know how heads of state feel

A rip in the fabric of time was how yesterday felt – as though all clocks whirred back to the pre-Covid era when buoyant crowds of strangers, cheering and laughing, were the norm and the phrase “super-spreader” had never been thought of.

From start to finish, the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin was euphoric. The gardaí would have to caution us about excessive bliss in a public place if this carried on.

I was part of the parade frolics, joining a team from the Dublin Cycling Campaign for a “Joyce-Cycle”, which celebrated the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses. We romped through the streets in Edwardian-era costumes, me in a tricycle rickshaw, or trishaw, with the indefatigable Mary Kennedy (not that Mary Kennedy) doing all the work and me doing my Queen of Sheba act.

We had some killer props among our entourage. A small girl on a unicorn scooter was a crowd-pleaser. So too was her family’s pet dog, Baci, a chocolate-coloured 10-year-old Labrador who obviously hadn’t read the memo about staying in place during the parade and kept lolloping over to the crush barriers to be petted. We also had a black cat on a bicycle – Joyce was fond of felines and superstitiously inclined towards the black variety – but this was a cyclist in costume.

We were at the tail end of the parade, behind some pixies in leaf-shaped hats, and expected the crowd to be maxed out on spectacle by the time our turn arrived. But we drew shouts and waves of approval. It was extremely gratifying – until we realised a man had joined in just behind us, holding up an “Ireland Stands With Ukraine” placard. Spectators roared their support.

Read More

He was in good company, since the Dublin Cycling Campaign all wore sunflowers or blue and yellow colours to signal support for Ukraine. At College Green, some girls spoke in Ukrainian to him and he responded in the same language.

Navigating the route, even on bicycle, was a slow process – bottlenecks held us up at junctions (marching bands take for ever to turn corners), while dancers and other performers had to be given a few minutes to do their routines. On O’Connell Street, a volunteer waited with a sign that read “Start Performing”. We gaped. No pressure! Just ahead were the dignitaries – including Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland and President Michael D Higgins.

Those logjams allowed for interaction with the crowd. “What’s the best thing about St Patrick’s Day?” I asked some kids. “Pancakes for breakfast,” said one little boy. “Being off school,” said another.

This was a multi-racial extravaganza, and people born outside Ireland were most inclined to dress up. Clearly, they took the “go green” advisory to heart. These were spectators in green eyeshadow and lipstick, temporary shamrock tattoos, strap-on orange beards, green bishop’s mitres, leprechaun hats, shamrock-patterned blazers and skirts – and rosary after rosary of shamrock necklaces.

The US marching bands in their chocolate box soldier uniforms added a certain va-va-voom, playing pop rather than the Oompa Loompa music heavy on trombones normally associated with them.

Other hits were the bona fide stilt walkers, although the drag queens were no slouches in the stilt-walking department, considering their high-rise footwear. They even managed to dance, or sway at the very least, to Gloria Gaynor’s I Am What I Am. It was like being at a glamazon wedding.

They flinched a little when Mary and I asked if they really intended to walk the route – the entire route – in those heels. We specified how long it was. They quailed a little more. But they rallied to channel their inner Molly Blooms, giving the firmest of affirmatives: “yes I said yes I will Yes”.

Ever seen a couple of red and white toadstools run like the clappers? You would if you had been waiting in line near me when two junior participants who had gone for a wander had to bolt up the road to join their gang because the starting signal had gone.

Waiting for the off was a marvel. I passed a troop with unfathomable hats. What do you represent? We’re DNA. D’oh! That was the double helix on their heads.

Another group with Mohicans and tartan trousers were easily identifiable as punk rockers. I was stumped by the company ahead of us who turned out to have planets attached to their baseball caps, as you do, and were making the case for climate justice.

One cluster looked like a group of particularly cool undertakers with a bent for Dickensian attire.

They turned out to be Spraoi, the street art and spectacle company from Waterford. “We’re ravens,” they said. If only there had been time to quote Edgar Allan Poe at them.

The frontline services marched in this parade. So did groups in traditional costume representing all sorts of cultures, from Mexican to Venezuelan. The Indian group were shimmying to Horslips, a pairing that worked surprisingly well. The Pride float had more of those glamazons twirling to Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Back with my cyclists, I found Norma Burke revivifying Sylvia Beach, the bookseller and publisher who launched Ulysses on the world in 1922 after Joyce – a regular in her Paris shop – drooped about sighing it would never get published.

The first edition ran to only 1,000 copies, and even then Joyce appeared to think she would be left with unsold stock on her hands. Beside Norma was the Dublin Cycling Campaign’s artistic director Donna Cooney, navigating a boudoir-ish bed fit for Molly Bloom. Except it had Joyce in it.

By the way, the trishaw I was being ferried about in belongs to Cycling Without Age and is used on Saturday mornings in Dublin’s St Anne’s Park to take people with limited mobility out and about.

There are others elsewhere in the capital, but this was one of two for which Colm O’Brien raised funds. “They get a waft of scents, see children and dogs running around, have a chat — all of a sudden it opens up people’s lives,” he said. “It’s a way of looking after people in the community.”

Long before we reached the end of the parade, our wrists were sore from waving – I’ve discovered a new-found sympathy for heads of state. But what’s an ache or two when you’re marking a return to normality?

Let’s hope those “Kiss Me I’m Irish” T-shirts and hats, much in evidence yesterday, don’t lead to complications.