| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I grew up with the story of Baby John – after decades of questions, answers may be within reach

Sinead Kelleher

A dark cloud still hangs over the country, writes Sinead Kelleher

White Strand in Caherciveen, Co Kerry where Baby John was washed up. Pic:Mark Condren Expand
Gardaí conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in 2018 in the case of Baby John. Photo: Don Macmonagle Expand
'John', The Kerry Baby, in Cahersiveen Cemetery in Co Kerry Expand

Close

White Strand in Caherciveen, Co Kerry where Baby John was washed up. Pic:Mark Condren

White Strand in Caherciveen, Co Kerry where Baby John was washed up. Pic:Mark Condren

Gardaí conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in 2018 in the case of Baby John. Photo: Don Macmonagle

Gardaí conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in 2018 in the case of Baby John. Photo: Don Macmonagle

'John', The Kerry Baby, in Cahersiveen Cemetery in Co Kerry

'John', The Kerry Baby, in Cahersiveen Cemetery in Co Kerry

/

White Strand in Caherciveen, Co Kerry where Baby John was washed up. Pic:Mark Condren

I was two years old when Baby John’s body was discovered on the White Strand beach in Cahersiveen. Thirty-nine years later, I’m here, writing about a tragic story that continues to command the nation’s attention.

It’s been a dark cloud hanging over the county for four decades; now, answers could be within reach, finally.

Most Watched

Privacy