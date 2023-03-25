I grew up with the story of Baby John – after decades of questions, answers may be within reach

I was two years old when Baby John’s body was discovered on the White Strand beach in Cahersiveen. Thirty-nine years later, I’m here, writing about a tragic story that continues to command the nation’s attention.

It’s been a dark cloud hanging over the county for four decades; now, answers could be within reach, finally.

This will not be welcomed universally. Many in Kerry feel the case should never have been reopened. More feel justice must be secured for Baby John, a five-day-old boy who sustained nearly 30 stab wounds before his body was found on a beach.

The news this week that two people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering him sent phones across the county ablaze with one question: who are they?

'John', The Kerry Baby, in Cahersiveen Cemetery in Co Kerry

'John', The Kerry Baby, in Cahersiveen Cemetery in Co Kerry

I asked myself the same question. As a journalist, I wanted to tell the story, an uncomfortable one but one that needs to be told and can’t be forgotten.

It gripped the nation back in the 1980s, and although I don’t recall that time in any great detail, I do remember the hushed tones when it was referred to. They signified the seriousness of what happened. That stayed with me.

I was a child myself when Baby John was found and the subsequent Kerry Babies tribunal took place. As a journalist I am now part of the case’s reporting.

Who would have known back in the 1980s that the case would still be in the spotlight? To borrow the words of one local this week, “This story had been talked about my whole life.”

As a journalist I want answers, but as a woman from Kerry, I also want to know the circumstances that led to this tragedy. I want to know what happened before that fateful day in 1984.

Gardaí conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in 2018 in the case of Baby John. Photo: Don Macmonagle

Gardaí conduct door-to-door inquiries at Knightstown on Valentia Island in Co Kerry in 2018 in the case of Baby John. Photo: Don Macmonagle

It can’t be forgotten what’s behind the headlines. All this centres around the killing of a baby: Baby John. His was no ordinary death and that must not be forgotten in all of this, but nor must compassion be forgotten for those involved, depending on what their circumstances may have been.

To most of us today, it is beyond comprehension that this could have happened, but we must remember it was an era of shame and secrecy around pregnancy outside marriage; an era of Mother and Baby Homes; and an era when the Church still ruled the roost.

Was Baby John, in part, a victim of the era he was born into?

Even after reading at length about the Ireland of those times, it is hard to imagine that era. It is hard to imagine that mothers were forced into wedlock to guard against the shame of unmarried pregnancy, or forced into Mother and Baby homes. This was, indeed, still going on in the 1980s, not just the decades previously.

‘This story had been talked about my whole life’

The story or stories of whoever was involved must also be looked at in this context too, if that dark era did fuel what happened, albeit without, of course, taking away from the seriousness of what happened to the infant.

The local community was stunned this week – again – when arrests were made, and speculation today is much the same as it was back then.

As one local in Cahersiveen, where Baby John was found, said: “If you are out of town today, you are a suspect.”

But the speculation is nothing new. What’s new is the fact the story I and women of my age group grew up with may, finally, be nearing something like an ending.

It is not a happy ending – that would be impossible given everything that has happened over the past 40 years – but it would still be an ending. I suppose that’s all most of us have asked for.