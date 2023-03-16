I felt for Ashley Graham during that awkward Hugh Grant exchange – I’ve had my fair share of tricky interviews too

It’s not often that I have much in common with the very rich and beautiful model Ashley Graham, but this week, she became my spirit animal.

As soon as I saw her slightly panicked, rictus grin on the Oscars’ red (fine, champagne/beige) carpet while interviewing Hugh Grant, I thought, ‘oh Ashley, welcome to my world’.

You might have missed the by-now famous exchange and if you have, sorry to shake you out of your blissful slumber.

Graham was doing her job as a red-carpet correspondent for ABC, engaging in light banter with award show attendees and essentially acting as a vibe-fluffer for the awards show itself. Drumming up enthusiasm, keeping things fun, light and glamorous.

It’s time-honoured stuff. Everyone is aware of the brief. Everyone, that is, except for Hugh Grant. As a non-nominee, the curmudgeon-in-chief could have walked through the red carpet and not talked to anyone.

But for reasons best known to himself, he deigned to slow down and speak with Graham.

Grant wearily compared the whole thing to Vanity Fair (the William Thackeray novel about vapid socialites published in 1848, not the magazine hosting the after party). Did he enjoy any of the nominated films? Nah.

The whites of Graham’s eyes were visible for a second. Nevertheless, she persisted. His response to the very common ‘what are you wearing’ line of enquiry? “My suit,” he said, perplexed at the question.

The internet was divided in its reaction. Several applauded Grant for not giving a stuff, and not kowtowing to ‘The Game’. Others wondered why Grant was being so rude, knowing full well what would be asked of him.

Now let’s freeze-frame for one second. It’s the Oscars, so the calorie content of the red-carpet chat is already implied.

This is not the place to flex about your ‘craft’ or offer a take on geopolitical relations, but to carry on as though being asked a question is beneath him is plain weird.

Holy Barbara Walters, I’ve been there. I’ve been asking questions of notable people for two decades in order to make rent.

Most people get the unspoken contract: we talk, they offer up a carefully curated part of themselves and speak thoughtfully, they get to promote whatever they’re working on, everyone goes home.

And most of the time, it’s a joy, as talking to people who have lived interesting/extraordinary lives should be.

But then there are the others — the ‘vocal fry’ gang. Uttering a response to anything is just such an awful, laborious chore. It’s bothersome to have to talk to ‘the help’ (in this case, the media). They simply trail off, refusing to fashion a full, coherent sentence.

I recall the ex-boybander who refused gleefully to say anything of note, knowing full well he’d left me up a creek.

There was the Britpop band who simply talked amongst themselves for 20 minutes, despite me trying to break up their chat. The young actor who resorted to literal one-word sentences, laughing at his own childishness.

I won’t name names, but you probably wouldn’t know them anyway. It probably goes without saying that this affectation is very much the preserve of either those on the way up or languishing on the way back down.

The truly successful and perennially talented understand that everyone is there to do a job. Time is money, and not just for them.

Dismissing the media as ‘the enemy’ just reeks of amateurishness. ‘Why bother’ vibes are narcissism at its worst. Next time Hugh, just walk on through. The world won’t be any the worse without your non-banter. Promise.