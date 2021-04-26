I can’t go back to the civility of office life — I’m borderline feral

Dozens of Irish organisations have commissioned back-to-work surveys over the past year, and the findings are fairly conclusive.

The vast majority of employees don’t want to return to full-time office work, with many favouring a hybrid arrangement that allows them to work from home for at least two days each week.

Reading the results of these surveys, I can identify with most of the reasons that employees cite. The daily commute is soul-crushing. Work-life balance is easier to achieve when you have a home office. And let’s be honest, it’s nice to get a break from brown-envelope collections, microwave queues and painfully awkward elevator rides...

Still, I wonder if these are the only concerns employees have about returning to the office. Or are there people, like me, who are worried not so much about the lifestyle shift that a return to the office entails, but about the behavioural shift that will have to go with it?

After a year in the wild frontiers of WFH, I’m not sure that I’m ready to return to the civility of office life. How will I sit in a chair for eight hours a day after 12 months of working between my bed and my sofa? Will questions be raised about the volume of my voice, which seems to have gone up by a couple dozen decibels after a year of using the speakerphone setting? Am I expected to wear 60 denier tights after the glorious respite of 24/7 sweatpants?

Working from home has its challenges, but it also has its rewards. You don’t have to worry about hair and make-up. You don’t have to agonise over professional-looking outfits. You don’t have to leave the room to take a personal phone call.

And then there are the many things you can do when you don’t have co-workers looking over your shoulder. You can listen to music, and sing along if you’re in the mood. You can eat noisy, smelly food, like Comté on crackers, without worrying that your colleague wants to kill you. Last week, I coloured my hair while doing a phone interview.

Working from home liberates us from workplace etiquette, but it can also lead to some rather primitive, undomesticated traits. And as someone who is borderline feral at this point, my biggest concern about returning to the office is that I might, even just for a moment, forget that I’m no longer at home.

Will I shoot a colleague the death stare for daring to distract me? (It’s all too easy to do it with loved ones.) Will I forget that you can’t pluck your eyebrows at your desk? Will I whip off my bra the moment the clock strikes five?

I suppose we all have a touch of back-to-the-office anxiety, but my concerns about behaving like a knuckle-dragging troglodyte when I re-enter polite society don’t just relate to work.

I’ve started doing Pilates on Zoom and, thanks to the mute button, I can huff and puff and groan to my heart’s content. I don’t know if the class is getting harder or if I’m becoming more expressive, but lately, it sounds like I’m in the final stages of labour whenever I do a class.

It’s great to be able to work out from my living room but what happens when I go back to a real-life studio, where there’s no button to turn off the teacher? Will I go into auto-pilot and let out a primal scream during the plank? Will the teacher politely ask me if everything is OK at home?

Even the return to day-to-day socialising is stressing me out. After being freed from the ball and chain of high heels and handbags, my gait has readjusted itself into a hip-swinging, sweatpant-wearing slow swagger.

It’s great to cast off these subtle forms of oppression, but I now constantly look like I’ve just walked out of a pub in the hope of cadging a cigarette, or finding a chipper that’s open. If I went into a luxury department store tomorrow, I’d probably be profiled as shoplifter.

Like a lot of people, I’m looking forward to returning to the structure of office life, but I’m also aware that the transition probably won’t be a smooth one. After a year in the WFH wilderness, I think I might need to be tamed.

The €170k Oscars swag bag is a sign of the times

The 93rd Academy Awards will be remembered as the year that a railway station became the hosting venue, the year that women matched their face masks to their gowns, and the year that attendees kicked off their high heels and wore sneakers on the red carpet.

The 2021 Oscars will go down in history, but if future historians want to understand the zeitgeist of a pandemic year, they need only look at the contents of the ‘swag bag’, worth an estimated €170,000, that was given to nominees at Sunday’s awards show.

Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Halle Berry arrives at the Oscars red carpet for the 93rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

The current mood of health anxiety and Covid-19 fear was represented by medical-grade masks, a gift voucher for vitamin intravenous infusions and an array of fancy-sounding wellness supplements.

The rise and rise of cannabis culture was reflected in the 24-karat gold vape cartridges and the sleep capsules blended with CBD.

Our new socially-distant lifestyles were represented by a voucher for a three-night stay at the secluded Pater Noster Lighthouse on the island of Hamneskär, Sweden. The cryptocurrency craze — and appetite for easy money — was represented by a Chadwick Boseman NFT artwork.

The so-called ‘Covid stone’ was represented by a complimentary liposuction procedure.

The Oscars swag bag is like a time capsule representing the hopes, fears and worst excesses of 2021. And in years to come, it will speak volumes about the way we live now.

Celeste Barber knows how to strike a pose

Celeste Barber is known for her Instagram parodies that contrast body-beautiful influencers with hilarious real-life re-enactments.

Celeste Barber. Photo: Getty

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Celeste Barber. Photo: Getty

The Australian comedian lampoons the Instagram culture of filtered, hyper-sexualised images and her latest target is model Emily Ratajkowski, who recently posed naked with a flower petal covering her intimate parts (apparently she was protesting against Alabama’s new abortion law).

Barber’s hilarious version features a thicket of greenery and the words ‘caption about feminism and empowering women’. Enough said. ​​​​​