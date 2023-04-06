I can’t get enough of Gwyneth Paltrow and celebrity courtroom dramas, it's better than any soap opera

If you wanted box-fresh memes, the #Gwynnocent trial had them.

First, there was the revelation, delivered in a Utah courtroom by Gwyneth Paltrow, that she had lost a half-day of skiing after an on-piste collision with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

Next up came Sanderson’s testimony — post-collision, it was revealed by his lawyer that “after the crash, he’s no longer charming”, and worse, “can’t enjoy wine tastings any more”.

Fashion followers also found much to love in this courtroom fiasco, as Gwyneth sashayed into court in moneyed neutrals and cashmere, prompting The New York Times to foam a bit about “a new style sub-genre that ought henceforth to be known as courtcore”.

And once it was all over and the court ruled in Gwyneth’s favour, there was the magnanimity of a hand on Sanderson’s shoulder after it was all over and a Zen whispering of, “I wish you well”. Honestly, you wouldn’t get better entertainment at your local Cineplex.

Gwynnocent comes less than eight months after Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel case against Colleen Rooney in the Wagatha Christie courtroom melee.

The salacious revelations spilled forth at a rate of knots. A mobile phone ended up in the North Sea. The fashion was as eye-catching as you might expect.

The stakes were so low, they were almost subterranean, and much like in Gwynnie’s case, the entire soap opera served up much hilarity.

Why do we find these courtroom dramedies so compelling, especially when it comes to matters as trivial as whether a WAG is a tabloid source, or an optometrist is sufficiently charming? Why do we absolutely fall over ourselves to rubberneck in this type of stuff?

There are a number of reasons. Firstly, there’s the washing of celebrity dirty linen in public.

The curtain on celebrities’ unseen, candid lives is pulled back, whether they like it or not. In the case of Wagatha Christie, private WhatsApp conversations were aired publicly as evidence, casting everyone involved in the least flattering light possible.

People go from wanting their day in court to ruing the day they ever decided to litigate.

Secondly, it’s the sort of escapist, trivial stuff that probably seems more serious than it really is, at a time when the world and its various politics can seem very, very serious indeed.

In these celebrity courtroom fiascos, there are still courtroom protocols involved. Litigation personnel and legalese. It can feel like the stakes are often higher than they are.

More than anything, people like to be reminded that celebrities aren’t such deities that they can’t be hauled into court. In a life beyond privilege, they are ostensibly being brought down a peg or two here.

Arguably, the best part of both Gwynnocent and Wagatha Christie has been the zero-sh*ts-given energy emanating from its respective defendants. Rooney arrived to court in high-street garb every day, thereby telegraphing that she has barely the time, much less the energy, for such carry-on.

Paltrow’s immortal “we lost a half-day of skiing” was not in fact a plaintive cry, but a deadpan response to the absurdity of the entire event.

As Gwyneth exits stage left towards the proverbial high road, it’s only a matter of time before the next celebrity or celebrity-adjacent person will seek their day in court.

Will it be every bit as low stakes as this? Hopefully. Will we be talking about the ‘courtcore’? You bet we will.