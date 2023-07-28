I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right: Sinéad O’Connor paid a high price for her honesty

Her influence cannot be overlooked: she was a trailblazer, an activist. Sinéad was the first proponent of #MeToo, decades before it became a global movement.

'Singer Sinéad O’Connor paid a high price for her honesty. But she was right all along.' Photo: Mark Condren

Chas Newkey-Burden
UK Independent

I don’t often agree with Morrissey, but I thought he put it well when he raged that “the cruel play-pen of fame gushes with praise” for Sinéad O’Connor now she has died, but “hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you.”