| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I bore no malice to queue-jumper... until he called me his elder

Frank Coughlan

Waiting your turn to be served in a queue is basic manners. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Waiting your turn to be served in a queue is basic manners. Photo: Getty Images

Waiting your turn to be served in a queue is basic manners. Photo: Getty Images

Waiting your turn to be served in a queue is basic manners. Photo: Getty Images

There I was, minding my own business. It’s the best business to mind, I find, and it keeps me out of trouble. But he barged past me anyway, as if I wasn’t there. To him, maybe I wasn’t.

It was at the check-out in a local supermarket, just after half-10 in the morning. I had only popped in to buy a few chocolate croissants (decadent and delectable) for our regular coffee at 11 (strong and sustaining).

Most Watched

Privacy