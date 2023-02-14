I bore no malice to queue-jumper... until he called me his elder

There I was, minding my own business. It’s the best business to mind, I find, and it keeps me out of trouble. But he barged past me anyway, as if I wasn’t there. To him, maybe I wasn’t.

It was at the check-out in a local supermarket, just after half-10 in the morning. I had only popped in to buy a few chocolate croissants (decadent and delectable) for our regular coffee at 11 (strong and sustaining).

He, on the other hand, was hugging a pyramid of cans that had been waiting patiently to be liberated from the store’s off-licence, open about three-and-a-half minutes at this point.

The familiar brew in question shall remain anonymous, but I’ve heard on good account that painters and decorators use it on occasion to strip wallpaper.

Just as he reached the till he was stopped short by the women standing behind, her arms folded in defiance. She wasn’t having any of it and even less of him.

Worse, he was no spring chicken himself

“This gentleman was before you in the queue,” she said, pointing at me. “Wait your turn.”

Her voice carried the authority of woman who was used to being obeyed. If she had been a lollypop lady in Stalinist Soviet Union, I would not be in the least surprised.

The man shrunk back, cradled his booty even closer and after a strange little performance – a clumsy synthesis of a Liz Truss curtsy and a Bird O’Donnell sleeveenism – pronounced to all and sundry that he meant no offence. He added, in case there was any doubt, that he had been “reared to respect his elders”.

Read More

His elders? As in me. Me.

I bore the man no malice up to this point and had been happy to accommodate his eagerness to crack open a tinny. It was pipping 10:35am, after all.

Now all that goodwill drained away. Worse, he was no spring chicken himself.

The only way we’d ever see the number 50 again would be on the front of a bus.

The chocolate croissant I had wolfed that morning was possibly my last, I was told

I didn’t say anything. Simply smiled indulgently, like a wise elder might. Then I went on my way. Crushed.

But days that start out mean rarely change course. My GP messaged me later to tell me my bloods show my cholesterol has shot up in the past six months. Action required.

Within minutes of a Doctor Google consultation, my wife was able to inform me, with no little righteous pleasure, that I needed to radically cut down on butter, cheese and bacon. And the rest of it.

The chocolate croissant I had wolfed that morning was possibly my last, I was told.

For my own good.

Being an old timer and everything.

I could occasionally indulge in lean red meat, as a treat.

But steak or beef without a juicy marble of fat running through it is about as pointless as quaffing non-alcoholic beer.

There was no mention of gut-rot tinnies though.

This elder knows exactly where to get them.