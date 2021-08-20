I am irked by drama over maternity restrictions, but crutches keep me off my high horse

I ended up back on crutches this week after knocking my pelvis out of alignment. I’m putting it down as a post-pandemic injury – it happened after wearing high-heels for the first time in 18 months. I forgot the special treatment you get when you’re on crutches – people are so nice.

Anyway, I had to dig out what I used to call my sticks from the back of a closet, and my pelvic support brace. The sight of them took me back to 2009, when a pregnancy condition with the distinctly unglamorous name of symphysis pubis dysfunction literally knocked me off my feet.

The agony – I’ll never forget it. I couldn’t walk; my legs wouldn’t move at all. Whenever I see a woman with a bump on crutches, I feel her pain.

I was off my feet for about half of the nine months and was in a wheelchair by the time I got to the Coombe maternity hospital. Yet I tend to romanticise that time.

I live near the Coombe, and whenever I walk past it I think: the most romantic moment of my life happened in there. I got lifted over the threshold in a unique way when there was no wheelchair to hand as we left the hospital. A nurse said: “I’ll carry baby, and Dad, you can carry Mum.”

It could be a phenomenon known as “the halo effect”, where the euphoria of having your healthy baby in your arms makes you dismiss the tough stuff that came before. But I think I’m sentimental about it because it was the time in my life when I felt like a fertile goddess. The female energy and power in pregnancy and birth is so intense it becomes all-consuming; it’s your identity. You’re a woman, using your woman’s body in the most fundamental way. You want people to know this, and so every maternity issue is of great importance. I can see this now from a remove of 12 years.

So I have to remind myself not to get on my high horse over the drama about maternity hospital restrictions. I’ve had little patience for this as the equality issue of the day, thinking: Wow, the whole country shuts down for six months and this is the one restriction you rail against?

It’s infantilising to suggest we can’t get through what women have been doing since the dawn of time without a man there to hold our hands.

It irks me to hear mothers-to-be go on about how their partner is their “advocate” at the birth, suggesting a need for a male authority figure to get through the most natural process there is. As anyone who has had a baby knows, the birth part is relatively easy – the real challenge begins when you get them home.

If you can’t manage labour alone, you wouldn’t have a hope of coping on your own with a baby, like many women do, spectacularly.

There’s a touch of humble-brag about it – a certain luxury in the battle for Dad to be at the 12-week scan or at the end of the bed for the action. Again, lots of mothers don’t have that problem at all. To these women, it must all sound very “smug married”.

But I have no place being snooty about the fuss over maternity restrictions. This is not my age, not my life stage.

The return of the crutches this week put me back in my box.