I am irked by drama over maternity restrictions, but crutches keep me off my high horse

Larissa Nolan

I ended up back on crutches this week after knocking my pelvis out of alignment. I’m putting it down as a post-pandemic injury – it happened after wearing high-heels for the first time in 18 months. I forgot the special treatment you get when you’re on crutches – people are so nice.

Anyway, I had to dig out what I used to call my sticks from the back of a closet, and my pelvic support brace. The sight of them took me back to 2009, when a pregnancy condition with the distinctly unglamorous name of symphysis pubis dysfunction literally knocked me off my feet.

The agony – I’ll never forget it. I couldn’t walk; my legs wouldn’t move at all. Whenever I see a woman with a bump on crutches, I feel her pain.

