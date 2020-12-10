| 6.9°C Dublin

Hungary and Poland adding to our Brexit fears in row over EU €1.1tn budget plans

Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland (left) and Viktor Orban of Hungary (right) during a summit in Budapest in November. Photo: Zoltan Fischer via Reuters Expand

John Downing Twitter

Brexit will not be Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s only preoccupation when he joins his 26 EU counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels today.

Amid Covid-19 woe and its impact on Christmas, and the Brexit endgame drama, Ireland’s big “other EU problem” has almost passed unnoticed.

But it concerns the potential loss of hundreds of millions in Brussels aid in the coming year 2021. Planned Covid recovery grants and Brexit support aid to Ireland are jeopardised by Poland and Hungary blocking new EU budget plans for a massive €1.1tn seven-year spend, from 2021 to 2027, and a Covid aid stimulus worth €750bn.

