Hugh O'Connell: 'We still don't know what really goes on in 'shadowy' body behind McDonald'

Drafted the previous month, it stated that Sinn Féin's procedures for dealing with bullying and harassment cases were legally unsound.

"As a result of a recent legal case, a number of concerns were raised that we have too many guidelines relating to discipline, that we are not consistent in the application of the rules, and that some are not legally sound," the memo read.

Its contents were approved by the party's ruling body, whose membership at that time included Gerry Adams and his eventual successor Mary Lou McDonald, who still serves on the 47-member committee which is made up of TDs, councillors, MEPs and members around the country.

Despite this stark warning, it was a year before Sinn Féin did anything and changed its procedure. The delay came at a time when the party was grappling with a number of bullying allegations, including a serious row in the party's Cork East branch that exploded into the public domain and triggered resignations and recriminations.

It was not until its 2016 ard fheis that changes to Sinn Féin's internal disciplinary procedures were approved and implemented. The party said it needed a two-thirds majority at its ard fheis to instigate any changes to its constitution.

A national investigations committee was put in place to hear complaints and recommend disciplinary action against members. The committee is made up of non-elected members whom the party has previously refused to identify because "they are private individuals".

In the past, Sinn Féin has tasked former IRA member Martin Ferris, who is retiring as a TD, and party official Seán Hughes, who was named as a senior IRA member in the House of Lords and the House of Commons, to examine constituency disputes.

The year-long delay in action being taken emerged only after the ard chomhairle memo was leaked. Traditionally, nothing other than what Sinn Féin wants the public to know emerges from the internal deliberations of the party's ruling body.

Despite this, the party is critical of those who claim it is a secretive and shadowy body. Yesterday, Mr Adams posted a spoof video on Twitter, saying he was "looking for shadowy figures from the ard chomhairle of Sinn Féin" before looking behind a tree to find one of those members, the party's Meath East candidate, Councillor Darren O'Rourke.

But there have been more serious questions posed about Sinn Féin's internal structures in this election. Ms McDonald has been questioned about details that emerged from the North's cash-for-ash inquiry of how the then Sinn Féin finance minister at Stormont, Máirtín Ó Muilleoir, sought approval from Ted Howell, one of Mr Adams's closest advisers, to cut the cost of the botched scheme.

Mr Howell is a member of Sinn Féin but is not, the party confirmed, a member of its ard chomhairle. Mr Ó Muilleoir also consulted with Martin Lynch, Sinn Féin's political director in the six counties and one of eight co-optees to the ard chomhairle. These are unelected members of the ruling body.

Ms McDonald has sought to compare Mr Ó Muilleoir's approach to cabinet ministers consulting their politically appointed advisers.

"The reality is that Sinn Féin is an open, democratic political party that acts in common purpose. So you have to have coherence in terms of your policy platform," she insisted.

The structures of the ard chomhairle were not unique, she said, describing it as "a structure for accountability and for cohesion within the party and that's hugely important for us".

Her critics don't see it that way. Ms McDonald and other Sinn Féin election candidates have signed a party pledge in which they promise to be "guided by and hold myself amenable to all directions and instructions" issued by the ard chomhairle.

Questioned yesterday, Ms McDonald suggested it would be no different to when the Taoiseach consulted his parliamentary party.

"Sinn Féin ministers in government will be subject to collective cabinet responsibility in accordance with the Constitution. Individual ministers take their decisions and are accountable and stand by those decisions. So it is not a case that a Sinn Féin structure would trespass on the legitimate business of government," she said.

Keeping in mind all of the above, it will ultimately be voters who decide whether Sinn Féin should be allowed engage in the business of government.

