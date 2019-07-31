Hugh O'Connell: 'Opposition is perfectly entitled to criticise the Government'

The controversy over Timmy Dooley's now-deleted tweet criticising Leo Varadkar's diplomacy and his administration's "arrogance" shows the extent to which Brexit has skewed political debate in Ireland - to the point any criticism of the Government is bizarrely seen as somehow wrong or even unpatriotic.

In a tweet shortly after 8am yesterday, Mr Dooley wrote: "The stand off with our nearest neighbour is as a direct result of Taoiseach Varadkars (sic) failure to engage in basic diplomacy over the past 2 years. The Governments (sic) lack of experience and arrogance will hurt Ireland in the coming months."

The Fianna Fáil communications spokesman posted an accompanying link to this newspaper's story on the stand-off between the Taoiseach and Mr Johnson as the new UK prime minister held back on phoning Mr Varadkar.

The pair did eventually speak yesterday morning after a six-day silence unprecedented in recent times.

Mr Dooley's view, while strident, is neither new - he said similar on RTÉ earlier this month - nor particularly controversial, given Fianna Fáil has repeatedly criticised Mr Varadkar and the Government for allowing relations with the UK to worsen in recent years.

"I think it speaks to the deterioration in the relationship between Ireland and the UK that has been allowed to slip over the last three years in particular," the party's Brexit spokesperson, Lisa Chambers, said on Monday of the lack of any call between the leaders.

What exactly is so controversial about an Opposition party criticising the Government for its approach to an issue of national importance?

The Taoiseach has been steadfast on the backstop and enjoys strong support across the political divide for that but is he, for example, harming relations with the UK by talking up the chances of a united Ireland - as he did in Donegal last Friday - at this sensitive time? Perhaps.

Crumbling

In normal political discourse such a debate should not only be allowed but encouraged.

Instead, Mr Dooley was hounded by Ireland's Brexit commentariat, including other Opposition parties, who appeared concerned his views would be interpreted in some way as the domestic bipartisan consensus on Ireland's approach to Brexit crumbling.

Indeed, some in the right-leaning British media interpreted it as such.

"This suggests some cracking in the Irish political consensus on how the backstop issue should be handled," wrote James Forsyth, political editor of 'The Spectator', the influential Conservative-backing publication.

But Mr Dooley did not at any stage suggest that the Government now needed to give in on the backstop. Such an interpretation only demonstrated that the nuances of political debate in this country continue to be lost on many commentators in Britain - and also, apparently, a growing number in Ireland too.

Irish Independent